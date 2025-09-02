Who is Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday? Lady Gaga's role in part 2 of season 2 of the Netflix hit TV series

After Wednesday's viral dance from season 1, Lady Gaga became automatically associated with the hit Netflix TV series because of how well the dance fit her song Bloody Mary. It even got to the point where the singer recreated Jenny Ortega's dance in a video on TikTok and during her performance on the Netflix Tudum 2025 stage.

But that's not all, as Lady Gaga's ties to Wednesday were further strengthened when she was cast in the TV series. After all, it shouldn’t be forgotten that in addition to creating music, Lady Gaga is also an actress, so her involvement in this project was a natural progression that surprised no one and even delighted many fans of the artist and Netflix's Wednesday.

Who is Rosaline Rotwood in Netflix’s Wednesday?

Lady Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday. She isn’t a previously known character from the vast Addams Family universe, so fans are wondering who she will be. Although not many details about her have been revealed, Netflix briefly introduced the character as “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams.”

Interestingly, however, Jenna Ortega said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Lady Gaga isn’t playing a teacher at all.

She's not a teacher. So that's your little clue. Whatever you heard, it's wrong.

These two seemingly contradictory clues have led fans to wonder if Rosaline Rotwood could be deceased teacher Nevermore, whom Wednesday may be the only one to see and talk to during her visions while she is unconscious in the hospital or on another occasion.

This will be clarified after the premiere of part 2 of season 2 of Wednesday, which will take place on September 3 on Netflix.