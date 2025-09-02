Adopt me! codes in September 2025. Let’s see if there are any free gifts

Adopt me! is a cute Roblox game about adopting and raising pets. While it may not be as well known as Grow a Garden or Steal a Brainrot, it is still one of the most popular titles on the platform with tens of thousands of active players all the time. Let’s face it, many of us like animals, especially those adorable! However, it would be nice to get something for free from time to time, right? Like many other Roblox games, Adopt me! allows for redeeming codes to get some gifts. Free things are always welcomed!

Adopt me! working codes in September 2025

If you would like to get some free things to boost your progress in Adopt me!, we have bad news for you. Currently, there are no new codes for this game. What is even sadder, there aren’t any working old ones either. Unfortunately, nothing has changed since August, when we checked the accessibility of the codes last time. However, don’t lose hope, as from time-to-time creators give some promo codes. However, it is rare. The last big event was a month ago, in July. Developers like to celebrate when the game reaches some important milestones. In the worst-case scenario, we need to wait for the next one, to get more gifts.

How to redeem codes in Adopt me!

The truth is that there are no codes right now, but we should not lose hope. When some will be available, you should be prepared to redeem them. How to do that?

In most games, codes can be redeemed in the menu. However, Adopt me! has this mechanic incorporated into the game itself.

You need to go to the Trade Tower. Next, look for Agent Ruhi to your left. Pass him. Behind him, you will find a structure (with golden elements) that you can interact with. It is the Code Redemption Kiosk. Use it to input the code.