Windows 11 will let you test your Internet speed. Speedtest-type sites may be a thing of the past
Microsoft is preparing easier access to network settings in Windows 11. Shortcuts will appear on the taskbar to run an Internet connection speed test, among other things.
In a month, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10, while continuing to develop Windows 11. Insiders with early access can test new features before they’re rolled out to all users. Among the new features, shortcuts to network settings have been added to the taskbar, keeping them always within easy reach (Tom’s Hardware).
Windows 11 with built-in Internet "speed test"
On social media, users highlighted the new options appearing in the Windows 11 Insider build. A new taskbar icon now provides quick access to several internet connectivity settings - currently, three options are available. Two are familiar to the system’s users, while the third is new - potentially signaling the end of a certain niche on the Internet.
The change concerns internet speed tests. Right now, users must rely on third-party websites to check their connection performance. If this new Windows 11 feature rolls out to all users, third-party speed test sites could lose relevance - though its impact will depend on the accuracy of Microsoft’s implementation.
In addition to the "speed test," Windows 11 users will gain quick access to general internet settings and, importantly, a connectivity troubleshooting option - theoretically making it faster to fix connection issues. This change is a welcome improvement, especially amid the various controversies surrounding Windows 11.
Even the rollout of the Windows 10 security update faced backlash from users and sparked a lawsuit. On top of that, one of the updates caused problems with SSD drives. Microsoft insisted the issue wasn’t caused by the system, but users remain skeptical, as even several-year-old SSDs, not just new ones, experienced problems.
Would you like to get more tech news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
- Gamer buys brand new SSD for $140, but it doesn't work. When his friend opens it, he finds a cheap SD card hot glued inside
- „It's capitalism” - AI godfather predicts mass layoffs and huge corporate profits
- PlayStation 6 with a drive after all? Leaks give hope that Sony will not make the same mistake as with PS5 Pro