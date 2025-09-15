Windows 10 will lose access to security updates in 29 days. Microsoft didn't change its mind until the very end

In May last year, Microsoft officially announced that it was preparing to end support for Windows 10. This means the lack of further security updates for the operating system and full focus on Windows 11. Over the past few months, the decision has faced criticism because even 400 million computers don't meet the requirements for the new operating system. Microsoft's decision remained unchanged.

In a month, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 10

More than 10 years after its release, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates. If we keep using a computer with an unsupported operating system, we expose ourselves to network threats, and what this leads to was demonstrated by a user who connected Windows XP to the Internet. The company doesn't make it easy to switch to Windows 11, as the system now requires a TPM 2.0 module.

If someone wants to stay with their computer, the best solution is probably to install another operating system (Linux) or to use one of the three options that Microsoft has given to users:

A one-time fee of 30 dollars; Making a backup in OneDrive; Use of 1000 Microsoft points.

Thanks to this, individual users will now have access to Extended Security Updates (ESU), which were previously only available to Microsoft business customers. Unfortunately, the ESU offer is still better for companies because they will receive updates for three years, while regular users will only get them for one year.

Due to its policy, Microsoft was sued this summer, and the plaintiff wanted the company to provide free support for Windows 10 until the number of active computers with this operating system drops to 10% of the entire market. This was bound to happen sooner or later, because in July Windows 11 finally overtook its predecessor.