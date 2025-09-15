New on Steam. Dying Light: The Beast takes the spotlight this week, joined by loads of DLCs

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. It's going to be a bit quieter this week – one big blockbuster is going to take over. There will be many expansions for that.

Release of the week is Dying Light: The Beast (September 18, 2025)

This week, we had no doubts about which game to pick as the release of the week. Dying Light: The Beast is the latest installment of the hit first-person action game series from Techland. The title is supposed to be a return to the atmosphere and high level of difficulty from the first installment. At the same time, it will also offer a lot of new features, partly because the main character will be a hybrid of a human and a zombie.

Crowds are waiting for the game - over a million people have already bought the game in preorder. This will definitely be the biggest launch of the week and one of the biggest of the entire September.

Most important releases on Steam: September 15-21, 2025

September 15th

Campus Life

Campus Life is a simulator that lets you experience the life of an American college student in the early 21st century. This will encompass both his education and social life. The game is developed by GameFormatic.

Daymare Town

We're finally getting the release of Daymare Town, the latest adventure game by Mateusz Skutnik. The title combines a series of flash productions under the same title, while also introducing a lot of improvements at the same time. The player's task is to escape from a strange city, all presented in beautiful hand-drawn graphics.

Mateusz Skutnik's games are very well-received on Steam. Submachine: Legacy has received 98% positive reviews out of over 1,300 opinions, while Slice of Sea has 91% from 535 ratings.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Fata Deum (Early Access)

On the other hand, Fata Deum is a strategy game inspired by god game-type games, especially the Populous series. The player will take on the role of a deity, whose task will be to gather as many followers as possible. You can achieve it by caring for people's well-being or by being a tyrant who converts followers through violence and fear.

LEGO Voyagers

LEGO Voyagers is an adventure action game focused on co-op mode. Two players will work together to overcome skill-based and logical challenges. It's enough that only one of them will buy this title.

The Light Brick Studio team, the creators of LEGO Builder’s Journey, developed the game. LEGO Builder’s Journey has received 83% positive reviews on Steam from over 4,000 users.

Little Witch in the Woods

Little Witch in the Woods, an RPG game with life simulation elements where we play as a novice witch, will leave Early Access. The Early Access version was warmly received, with 89% positive reviews on Steam from over 8,400 user reviews.

Mars Attracts (Early Access)

Mars Attracts is a strategy game about building an amusement park for Martians. The project is set in the universe of the 1996 movie Mars Attacks!

The game has a demo on Steam.

No, I'm not a Human

No, I'm not a Human is a promising horror game set during the end of the world. Our house will become one of the last safe havens, which will cause the survivors to try to get into it. We need to figure out who we can safely let in, as there will be monsters pretending to be human among them.

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 16th

Assassin's Creed: Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Assassin's Creed: Shadows fans are counting down the hours to the release of the first DLC, Claws of Awaji. The DLC will bring a new region, quests, and enemies, as well as equipment, led by Bo stick. The whole thing should last for about 10 hours of fun.

Atomfall: The Red Strain

Atomfall will also receive an addition. The Red Strain DLC is set to offer a new location and challenges. Unfortunately, that's all we know about this expansion for now.

skate. (Early Access)

On Tuesday, we're also getting the Early Access launch of skate. This is the latest installment of the cult skateboard game series from EA and the first one to be released on PC. The series, unlike most games in the same genre, focuses on realism.

Town to City (Early Access)

On Tuesday, Town to City will launch in Early Access. In this chill city-building game, we get to build a Mediterranean city in the 19th century and take care of its residents. We have a lot of freedom with this because the construction mechanics are gridless, allowing us to place objects anywhere.

This is the latest game from Galaxy Grove, the creators of the well-received Station to Station (with 90% positive reviews on Steam from over 1,600 opinions).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Voyagers of Nera (Early Access)

Voyagers of Nera is a survival game for up to 10 people where we explore a fantastic world on foot, by sailing, surfing, or swimming. We fight enemies, gather resources, craft items, and build bases.

September 17th

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

This week, the Early Access for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a shoot-and-loot spin-off of the popular online game by Ghost Ship, will be released.

The Early Access version has been very well received, with 93% positive reviews on Steam from over 38,000 user opinions.

Strange Antiquities

On the other hand, Strange Antiquities is a cool adventure puzzle game where we run a shop selling occult antiques and help the townsfolk solve all sorts of supernatural problems.

The title is a continuation of Strange Horticulture, which has 98% positive reviews on Steam (with over 13.7 thousand reviews).

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 18th

Arctic Awakening

Arctic Awakening is a first-person adventure game where, as a pilot whose plane crashed in the Arctic wilderness, we will have to find a companion and a way home.

Bytebond

On the other hand, Bytebond is a cooperative isometric action-puzzle game. Two players will guide robots exploring the inside of a computer. This is the debut commercial production of the Polish studio DVD Unicorns (Evergreen – A Tale of the Wartorn Lands).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Formula Legends

Formula Legends is a racing game that recreates Formula 1 races from the 1960s to the 21st century, although it doesn't have the official license. The game will focus on skill-based driving and will only offer a single-player mode that will take us through decades of these competitions.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Goblin Cleanup (Early Access)

Goblin Cleanup is a fun action-adventure game where players (alone or in cooperation) control a team of goblins cleaning up dungeons after adventurers, getting them ready for the next group of heroes.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Mai: Child of Ages

Mai: Child of Ages is an action-adventure game with a cartoonish style. In the game, we'll travel through different time periods, solving puzzles, fighting enemies, and overcoming platform challenges. Besides the solo mode, the game will also offer a co-op mode.

The latest game from Chubby Pixel, the creators of the excellent Suicide Guy (87% positive reviews on Steam from over 2,800 opinions).

Moros Protocol

On the other hand, Moros Protocol is a retro-style first-person shooter game with roguelite elements. In the game, we'll come across a spaceship wreck where we'll face hordes of monsters, either alone or in co-op mode.

The game is developed by the Greek studio Pixel Reign, the creators of Robbie Swifthand and the Orb of Mysteries (96% positive reviews on Steam out of 81 opinions).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Pigface (Early Access)

Pigface is a brutal first-person action game. We'll be taking on contracts for assassinations as a killer. The creators promise a really sandboxy gameplay, allowing us to choose from many different ways to complete missions.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Platypus Reclayed

Platypus Reclayed is a refreshed version of the iconic indie shooter from 2003, known for its claymation graphics. This is not a simple remaster. The game features completely new models and graphics photographed in 4K, and also offers refreshed gameplay, new weapons, and additional content.

The game has a demo on Steam.

September 19th

Eclipsium

Eclipsium looks like a really promising first-person psychological horror game. In the game, we'll end up in a land straight out of a nightmare, where we'll solve puzzles that require manipulating reality and perception. All of this will be presented in a highly unusual graphic design.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Jump Space (Early Access)

Jump Space is a space shooter focused on co-op mode. Players will lead the crew members of a starship and take part in battles, both by controlling the unit itself and conducting boardings of enemy ships and carrying out missions on planets.

Ratatan (Early Access)

Ratatan is a rhythm and strategy game where you command your armies by beating tribal songs. The whole thing was designed as a spiritual successor to the iconic Patapon series, with the key developers of the series involved in the project.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree is an action game with roguelike elements where you play as the main character, Towa. The defense of the Japanese village Shinju rests on her shoulders.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is a remake of the cult JRPG from Falcom studio. The project will offer a completely new graphic design and lots of gameplay improvements.

The original is considered a masterpiece, so expectations for the remake are huge.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Warborne Above Ashes

Warborne Above Ashes is an online game that's free to play with in-game purchases. The game will combine elements of MMORPG, strategy, and MOBA games, allowing us to engage in both PvE and PvP battles. In the case of this second option, up to 200 players could compete on one map at the same time.