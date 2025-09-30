You can play Arma Reforger single player campaign right now, no need to wait

Arma Reforger is shooter focused on realism and PvP multiplayer. On the battlefield, you need a keen eye, tactical sense, and cooperation with other players. But what if we told you that you can now play the campaign as a solo player? All due to Arma Reforger Experimental. The content found there is tested before it is released in the main game. Version 1.6 is now ready for testing, featuring a solo campaign called Omega. Here you will learn how to play it on your own and what it includes.

How to play campaign solo in Arma Reforger?

Yes, you heard right, it is possible to play the Arma Reforger campaign as a solo player, without having to play with other people. While it was previously possible to play solo by downloading various scenarios or using the game master mode, it was impossible to play the campaign in this way.

To do this, however, you will need to download Arma Reforger Experimental. It can be downloaded on both Steam and Xbox as a separate application. Unfortunately, it is not possible to do that right now on PlayStation. For Xbox, simply search for Arma Reforger Experimental in the Microsoft Store. On Steam, you should find this app with the same name in your library. It is free if you have purchased the full version of Arma Reforger. After downloading this app, launch it and select the mission you want to play.

What the Omega campaign offers in Arma Reforger Experimental?

With the update of Arma Reforger Experimental to version 1.6, many exciting new features have been added. The most important one is, of course, the possibility to play solo in the “Operation Omega” campaign. It offers, in particular, 5 missions.

In addition, the new version also offers the Kolguyev Island map, Soviet Naval Infantry units, groups, and equipment, as well as a new, refreshed menu. You can find the full list of changes on the game developers' official website.