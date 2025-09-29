If you loved Desert Strike, this new game will send you straight back to the past

If you've played Desert Strike or any of the subsequent installments in the series, we're here to offer you a large dose of nostalgia. Developer somasolo recently revealed the second gameplay trailer for a similar game: Cobra Strike. You can watch it below.

What is Cobra Strike?

Cobra Strike is a retro shooter where you fly different helicopters, take out targets, and complete tactical missions in various environments like deserts, cities, and oceans. The title is heavily inspired by 90s games. It's made with 16-bit graphics, and the gameplay is all about capturing that classic magic.

The developer has prepared a range of iconic attack and support helicopters, including Cobra, Apache, Huey, Black Hawk, and Chinook. Each one has its own unique flying style, specialized weapons, and specific roles for different missions.

While playing, it's important to plan your attack, and we'll use a tactical map to help with that. Meanwhile, in combat, we'll need to manage key resources such as ammunition, armor, and fuel. We'll also find various hidden items on the battlefield.

Cobra Strike doesn't have a release date yet. The game is coming exclusively to PC, and those interested can add it to their wishlist on Steam.

Cobra Strike isn't the only project inspired by the cult series from the 90s. Some time ago, we informed you about its spiritual successor, titled Cleared Hot.