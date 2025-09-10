A passion project of two modders brings classic DayZ survival to Arma Reforger. DZ Restored revives the apocalypse

Arma Reforger’s recent major updates introduced destructible environments, helicopters, and mortars, while also bringing long-awaited mod support to PlayStation 5. Since May, PS5 players have finally been able to dive into community creations like ArmaField (the ultimate Battlefield-style experience), or DZ Restored, a DayZ inspired survival mod with a Cold War atmosphere.

No safe zones. No traders. Just survival

DZ Restored is as a passion project by two creators who have invested over 1,500 hours. The mod aims to capture the authentic spirit of the Arma 2 DayZ mod: pure survival, functional zombies, no safe zones or traders, and a grim, Cold War–era apocalypse.

The mod is still in its early stages, but it’s already playable. Here are some of the key mechanics the developers highlighted on Reddit:

Custom EveronXArland Map – a decayed, apocalyptic reimagining of Everon and Arland, with ruined cities, wrecked vehicles, and bloodstained environments. Survival Systems – working metabolism (eat, drink, avoid sickness), deployable tents, and repairable vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters, boats, etc.).

Source: DZ Restored

Immersive Loot & Zombies – sensible loot spawns (military loot at bases, civilian in houses, etc.), visible items (no container searching), and hostile zombies in towns and bases. Combat & Gear – usable melee weapons (axes, crowbars, knives), Cold War–era vehicles, loot, and clothing. No out-of-place items or gimmicks. Atmosphere – custom soundtrack, dynamic weather, and immersive soundscapes for a true survival horror feel. Active Development – frequent updates (every 1–3 days) with new content, bug fixes, and player feedback integration.