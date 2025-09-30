How to get the new monster Duraludon in Pokémon GO - All info about Steel Skyline

Almost a decade ago Niantic started a trend with AR games made for our smartphones. Providing a perfect blend between virtual reality and real world, we were given Pokemon GO. Despite multiple AR titles utilizing the most recognizable franchises like Minecraft Earth, The Witcher Monster Slayer, or even made by Niantic Harry Potter Wizards Unite, neither of those survived to this day. However, the OG Pokemon GO is still with us providing new and exciting content. Today, a new event is starting to take place – Steel Skyline. Alongside this happening, a new pokemon named Duraludon will make its debut. Here you will learn all that is necessary to catch this fresh pocket monster.

How to get Duraludon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is able to take what’s entertaining in video games and connect it with healthy outdoor activity. The franchise is strong enough to keep the title alive, but without frequent updates, it would probably be nowhere near as popular as it is. Starting from today (September 30th, 2025, at 10:00AM local time), till October 7th, 2025, till 8:00PM local time, there is an event called Steel Skyline taking place. One of the main attractions is a new pokemon – Dynamax Duraludon. Getting it, though, will require some effort.

If you are up to the challenge and would like to catch the new Dragon and Steel type monster, you must engage in Max Battles. The encounter with Duraludon happens in Four-Star Max Battle. However, that’s not the only way to get the new pokemon. Another method that you can try is to participate in Field Research tasks. Dynamax Duraludon is one of the rewards for completing those, so you can go for that path if you are feeling lucky.

Steel Skyline rewards in Pokemon GO

Besides the already mentioned new pokemon, Duraludon, and tasks like Max Battles or Field Research, Steel Skyline has a lot more in store.

Glabal Challenges

The main part of the event are Global Challenges that will take place. Completing those throwing-based competitions will unlock special bonuses that will stay active throughout the whole happening. It will offer 3 levels of rewards:

Level 1

Extra Candy for successful pokemon catch which ended with Nice, Great and Excellent Throws, Trainers at level 31 or higher will have an increased chance of receiving Candy XL for Nice, Great and Excellent Throws resulting in successful pokemon catch.

Level 2

Extra 5,000 XP for raid battles.

Level 3

Guaranteed Rare Candy XL for won in-person Max Battles.

Timed Research

Free Timed Reaserch will be available during the event. Among others, the rewards for completing them are:

XP, Stardust, One Magnetic Lure Module, Encounters with event-themed pokemon.

Paid Timed Research

If you feel like getting invested in this event, you can throw $2 (or your local currency equivalent) to gain access to more, event-exclusive, Timed Research. Those will give you the following:

Stardust, Max Particles, Battle with Dynamax Duraludon.

However, the developers promise more rewards than only those. Additionally, it is worth noting that getting the tickets is not possible with PokeCoins.

Wild Encounters

Of course, as a part of the event, interesting pokemon will start to show up more frequently. Those are:

Alolan Diglett Magnemite Grimer Alolan Grimer Porygon Aron Bronzor Trubbish Klink Axew Togedemaru Galarian Meowth Skarmory Mawile

All of those will have a chance to be Shinies, so make sure to come prepared! It is a great opportunity to prepare for a new level cap that is coming soon. Good luck!