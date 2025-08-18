100k people sign petition to remove Roblox CEO David Baszucki as safety scandal explodes

A petition calling for the removal of Roblox CEO David Baszucki has blown past 100,000 signatures, with people rallying behind growing worries about kids’ safety on the platform. Launched on August 9, 2025, the petition accuses Roblox’s leadership of failing to protect minors from predators, letting harmful content slip through, and leaning too much on automated moderation that often punishes the wrong people while missing real threats. It also says the company has pushed back against community members who speak up about safety issues, instead of listening to repeated calls for change.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki under fire

The big wave of support for the petition is tied to the drama around “Schlep,” a YouTuber who became known for calling out alleged predators on Roblox. Instead of backing him, Roblox banned Schlep and even hit him with a cease-and-desist letter, something many players saw as the company shutting down someone who was actually trying to protect kids. That move backfired, stirring outrage and pushing the petition to skyrocket, first hitting 50,000 signatures and then jumping past 100,000 in just a few days.

All of this backlash is happening at the same time Roblox is facing legal and political heat. The Louisiana Attorney General has already sued the company, calling it a hotspot for predators thanks to weak safety measures and poor parental oversight. On top of that, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna has urged Roblox to step up and do more to keep kids safe online.

Between the petition and the lawsuit, pressure on Roblox’s leadership is higher than ever. Critics say that under CEO David Baszucki, the company has put growth ahead of safety, and now both the community and government officials are pushing hard for real accountability and change.