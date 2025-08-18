„We're stuck at a dead end.” Former PlayStation CEO believes we should forget about graphics and rely on cheaper, simpler hardware

The former PlayStation CEO doesn't particularly believe in either the Xbox console or the further development of graphics.

Shawn Layden had a lot to say about the contemporary gaming industry in an interview for GamesIndustry.biz - and not much of it was praise (but had one somewhat controversial thesis). This is not the first time, because the man who used to lead the gaming segment at Sony, has made many accusations against developers and publishers over the last few years.

Cheaper and simpler?

In the recent conversation, Layden repeated what he mentioned in 2024: in his opinion, the technological race between successive generations of consoles makes no sense in the present times and instead, developers should opt for "cheaper and simpler" solutions (via 3DJuegos service).

I think we have reached the peak in terms of technology. How many of us can really tell the difference between 90 and 120 frames per second? […] Make them [consoles - editorial note] cheaper and simpler. Let's do it. And let's find a way to engage more hardware companies.

Layden motivates his appeal with the desire to reach new audiences. According to him, console developers are currently "getting more money from the same people", rather than acquiring new customers.

These can certainly be deterred by the rising prices of components (and games), and the success of both Nintendo Switches has proven how many people are not concerned about the technical aspect of graphics. The same can be said about cheaper AA titles that are supposed to be "reborn". Layden gives two titles as examples that have refreshed age-old genres: Astro Bot and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Microsoft won't win with hardware?

It should not be surprising that the former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment had no words of praise for Microsoft. Layden spoke about the problems in console development in the context of Xbox. After the victory of Xbox 360 over PlayStation 3, the next two generations of Xbox were undeniably dominated by Sony hardware-wise. Layden is also not a fan of subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.

Therefore, he believes that Microsoft has found itself at a "crossroads," just like Sega at the end of the 20th century. For context: in 1998, Sega has released the Dreamcast console. Although successful (and even revolutionary, as experts stated years later), the console suffered a commercial failure. Ironically, partly due to competition with the PlayStation 2, which was announced a year later. It was Sega's last console.

Layden believes that the Xbox's "hardware offer" simply won't be attractive enough to make up for these losses.

In my opinion, Sega realized that it would be better for them to remain a software developer. I think that Microsoft is currently at a similar crossroads. I don't think their hardware offer is attractive enough to make up for the losses they have suffered.

Microsoft is likely already working on the next console, but the company has not yet confirmed the existence of such a project.