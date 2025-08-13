„This video is a cry for help” Roblox content creator Schlep threatend with lawsuit

A cease and desist letter has been sent to YouTube content creator Schlep, known for tracking down predators on the massively popular video game Roblox, according to a new video by the creator. Schlep has also been banned from multiple Roblox accounts and says he will not access the game going forward unless something changes. In this latest video, Schlep points out that the team’s actions have led to at least six real-world arrests of predators using Roblox to find victims, and yet some of these accounts remain unbanned. Fans and users are calling out Roblox for silencing someone who brought up the issue rather than addressing it.

Roblox bans Schlep, a content creator who has caught multiple predators on the site

According to the cease and desist sent by Roblox, the notice was sent because Schlep allegedly shared in simulated child endangerment conversations, shared or solicited personally identifiable information, and directed users to move conversations off platform. Schlep argues that the “simulated child endangerment conversations” were used to entrap criminals. The shared information was shared with the police and with Roblox, who often did nothing with it. I recommend watching the full video for context.

Schlep calls the video “a cry for help.” They are using this video to encourage others to join them in applying pressure to Roblox to change its ways. This is a difficult conversation to have, but Roblox sweeping it under the rug will only cause more problems and hurt more people.

If you’re not familiar, Roblox is one of the most popular video game platforms in the world. It’s not like a regular video game, where you buy and play. Instead, it’s supported by creators, who use Roblox to design and create games and worlds for people to join. Some of the most popular titles include Grow a Garden, Brookhaven RP, and Blox Fruits, among hundreds of others. It is free to play, but allows microtransactions, which have made the Roblox Corporation millions of dollars in revenue, according to their website.

Related:Pets don't level up and grow offline in Grow a Garden (GaG) anymore. Is it a nerf or a bug?

According to Schlep, among his banned accounts, a few were actively in conversation with predators. As a direct result of this ban, these predators may go on to harm other Roblox users and never face any real-world consequences.

On Reddit, many users saw these actions by the Roblox Corporation as taking the easy way out. Rather than address the problem, they would rather quiet those shouting about it. One user wrote: “Roblox doesn’t have a [predator] issue if no one’s able to report on it.” Some other users argued that these actions interfere with active police work and investigations, though Schlep points out in his video that police have actually thanked the team in the past for catching these people.

There are many sides to this situation. It’s possible that Schlep is doing more harm than good. But it’s also possible that the billion-dollar corporation is trying to protect its own interests at the expense of innocent users. Until more information is revealed, that’s all we can know.