11 bit studios reveals cards about two important games. Frostpunk: 1886 and The Alters DLC are getting closer

11 bit studios has shared the release date of the expansion pack for The Alters. Furthermore, the studio spoke about Frostpunk: 1886.
Although The Alters, the latest work from the Polish team 11 bit studios, is not the new This War of Mine, the game has achieved both artistic and commercial success, with 280,000 copies sold within the first month of its release. However, its creators aren't just sitting back; besides fixing issues with patches, they're also working on an expansion for the game. Now we have learned when we can expect it. Moreover, the devs also gave us a sneak peek into the upcoming Frostpunk: 1886.
As reported by StockWatch, the company's CEO, Przemyslaw Marszal, spoke about the expansion for The Alters during a video conference, revealing its release date:
We plan to drop big, paid DLC for [The Alters] around mid-2026, right around the game's anniversary.
The Alters came out on June 13, 2025. So, we can probably expect that the DLC will be released around the same time next year.
As for the new Frostpunk, the creators are making extensive plans related to this title:
Right now, we're not planning on adding any microtransactions. (...) The game will be expanded with DLCs, and we're planning to release them more frequently. We have a long-term plan for development (…).There will be a series of DLCs and updates.
Nevertheless, the release of Frostpunk: 1886 is still a very distant topic. The remake of the first installment of this iconic series, running on the Unreal Engine 5, is set to be released in 2027.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
