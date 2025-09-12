60 fps in 4K and using ray tracing on PlayStation 6. Latest leaks suggest powerful processing power of Sony's new console

In his latest material, leaker Moore's Law is Dead revealed a lot of details about the (alleged) specifications of PlayStation 6. According to the information obtained, the latest Sony console will have quite powerful computing power, with a strong emphasis on AI and ray tracing.

Stable 60 fps in 4K using ray tracing on PlayStation 6

At the beginning of August, Tom had already revealed a lot of information about the components of PlayStation 6, but now he has returned with more details. According to the latest leaks, the ray tracing performance is supposed to be 10 to 12 times higher than in the case of PlayStation 5. Theoretically, this would mean that we would get 4K gameplay at 60-120 fps, without any compromises in performance by using full ray tracing. In terms of performance, it would be comparable to the RTX 5090.

Additionally, we will receive support for upscaling technologies, such as FSR 4 or PSSR 2, which means a drastic increase in performance, which will translate not only into smoother gameplay, but also into speed of operation. The leaker admitted that he expects Sony to opt for 30 GB or 40 GB of RAM for the PS6, depending on the memory prices in 2027.

PlayStation 6 - extended specification

According to the latest leaks, we already know the possible specifications of PlayStation 6. As reported by Moore's Law is Dead, it should be as follows:

Processor (CPU):

Zen 6c 7-8 cores Zen 6 LP 2 cores (low power consumption) A total of 9-10 cores (depending on whether one core will be disabled).

Memory:

GDDR7 memory controller, 160-bit, 32 GT/s. Bandwidth: 640 GB/s. Support for up to 40 GB of RAM.

Graphics (GPU):

52-54 compute units (CU) of RDNA 5 architecture. Clock speed in the range of 2.6-3 GHz. 10 MB of L2 cache memory. The GPU architecture is organized into 3 Shader Engines, each with 9 workgroups, giving a total of 27 workgroups.

The estimated performance is expected to range from 34 to 40 TFLOPS. In turn, the integrated circuit will be monolithic, with a surface area of ~280 mm2, produced in TSMC's 3 nm technological process.

PlayStation 6 is most likely to be released in the Fall of 2027, although there is no shortage of information suggesting that 2028 is more probable. The new console is causing quite a stir, especially since its premiere is expected to coincide with the release of Sony's first handheld in a long time. There are voices, even within the industry, saying that no one needs the PS6.