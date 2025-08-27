Gamers don't need PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next says Final Fantasy 14 director

For some time now, we have been receiving successive leaks related to the next generation consoles. Thanks to them, we know that Sony and Microsoft want to achieve a new level of performance. However, the vision of a powerful PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next may not necessarily be tempting for everyone. In the interview, Naoki Yoshida presented his opinion on this subject as a gamer, not as a developer (via Feed 4 Gamers).

Gamers do not need new consoles

The release of PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next is inevitable. According to reports, both consoles will surpass their current counterparts in capabilities, but in addition to stationary devices, we will also get handhelds. However, we do not know how much the next generation will cost, although there are opinions suggesting that, contrary to appearances, it will not be expensive.

In a conversation with Feed 4 Gamers, Naoki Yoshida said that if new consoles come out, Final Fantasy XIV will appear on them, because his goal is to reach as many players as possible with his MMORPG. Additionally, thanks to their greater power, porting existing games to subsequent systems is very easy. From a gamer's perspective, however, Yoshida does not see the point for PS6 and Xbox Next:

But when I look at things from a gamer’s perspective, I feel that there's no real need to make new hardware, because I think right now people are happy with the Xbox Series X, the PS5 or the Switch 2. And honestly, from a gamer’s perspective as well, hardware is just expensive to buy.

Certainly, hardware prices may cause many players to not decide to transition too quickly to the next generation of consoles. The recent price increases of the PlayStation 5 may, however, initiate an interesting trend: since consoles do not get cheaper over time, it is worth buying them even on the day of their release. This could theoretically make the initial sales of the PS6 very successful.

However, are players satisfied with the performance of current consoles? Both systems are already five years old and subsequent games show that developers have to compromise. It's not always possible to get 60 frames in games and slowly, in many cases, the times of 30 fps on consoles are returning.