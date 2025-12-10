Baldur's Gate 3 publisher explains confusion with Divinity: Original Sin 3. We know what Larian is definitely not working on

Last night got fans of Larian Studios and Divinity: Original Sin all hyped up. Thanks to information from an insider, there's some buzz online that the mysterious statue of Geoff Keighley might be hinting at a third installment of that series.

The atmosphere was further intensified by the discovery of a new logo for the Divinity brand, along with the registration of two related symbols. One of them looks exactly like a piece of the mentioned statue.

Larian denies the development of Original Sin 3

It's no wonder that fans of the series were almost certain they were about to receive an announcement for Divinity: Original Sin 3. Surprisingly, Larian didn't stay quiet about it. Michael Douse, the studio's publishing director, actually talked about it on X.

There aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game, but once we are ready to show what we've been working on, we will.

Some players pointed out that it's specifically about Original Sin 3. Divinity is a much larger brand, though. It was initiated by Divine Divinity, which was released back in 2002, and before the first Original Sin, we received a total of five games in the series.

It's no surprise that some are expecting an announcement of a completely new title set in this universe at TGA. It's possible that the Warsaw branch of Larian Studios is assisting with this project.

Douse also mentioned a post hinting at a new version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 coming out for the PlayStation 5. A short message: "Hey, we weren't supposed to announce this yet," indicates that such a version is indeed in the works.

However, we do know what project Larian is definitely not working on. Someone commented on Douse's post saying it doesn't really matter what the studio makes because they could even turn a toilet simulator into something with an insanely gripping story. In response, Douse humorously confirmed that such a game is not currently being developed.

I can confirm that we are not working on a toilet simulator at this moment.

So, there's nothing left to do but wait for The Game Awards, during which we might learn about the future of the Divinity series. The event will take place on December 11th.