The Witcher 3 gets a new DLC after 10 years? „Biggest source” confirms

The Game Awards 2025 may bring the announcement of a new story DLC for The Witcher 3, say reports from Poland.
In their latest podcast, Remigiusz Maciaszek and Borys Niespielak mentioned that back in June, they said CD Projekt's The Witcher 3 would be getting another story expansion. At that time, they mentioned that the production is being handled by Fool’s Theory, the creators of Thaumaturge and former developers of Wild Hunt.
CD Projekt declined to comment on these rumors back then, but there is a chance that we will soon be able to verify them. During the "Rock and Borys" podcast, Niespielak stated that not only would he be surprised if CD Projekt didn't announce the DLC at TGA 2025, but he also received confirmation from several sources (including one major one) that "it will be there." According to his predictions, the announcement could take place at the awards ceremony, which will be held on Thursday.
Releasing DLC for a game over a decade old might seem surprising when we're not talking about a live-service game. Nonetheless, we know from other sources that none of CD Projekt Red's upcoming projects will be released anytime soon, which would mean that for several years, the CD Projekt Group would not release any games.
So, getting the people who not only worked on The Witcher 3 but also have their own RPGs under their belt to handle the expansion would be a smart move. This way, CDPR can focus on their projects, and the Group will receive a new addition to their catalog.
Furthermore, during the podcast, other news and rumors were mentioned regarding announcements that might appear during TGA 2025. This includes Half-Life 3 and a new game from Larian Studios, which might be related to a mysterious object discovered thanks to hints from Geoff Keighley.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
