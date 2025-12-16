Pawel Sasko revealed his favorite Cyberpunk 2077 ending and explained what CD Projekt Red wanted to say to players through the saddest one

WARNING! The following news contains spoilers from Cyberpunk 2077.

Many players have likely already discovered all possible endings of Cyberpunk 2077 and chosen their favorite among them. Pawel Sasko, who is the lead quest designer for this game, also has a perfect summary of the story set in Night City for himself – he revealed it in an interview with The Gamer.

According to the developer, the storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 is told in two different ways, consisting of three acts. The first way is the false narrative of becoming a legend of the city (Act 1), and the second, presumably closer to the truth, is a narrative about dying and what survival actually is (Acts 2 and 3).

When you choose the ending, the ending is really a different answer to that question [what is survival?] Do you survive in the memories of other people, in the emotions you have left them? Do you survive in the memories of other people, in the emotions you have left them? Do you survive as a legend? – said Sasko.

With such a vision of Cyberpunk 2077 in mind, Pawel Sasko pointed out Temperance as his favorite ending. In this scenario, V allows Johnny Silverhand to take over their body, which doesn't bring complete happiness to "Silverhand," as a representative of CD Projekt Red said.

We did it in a way that you know Johnny wouldn't want that. You know that this relationship has developed to the point that he would say that you shouldn't do this. This man, who has done so much evil in his life - killed so many people, is responsible for a terrorist attack, dropped that nuke on Arasaka, responsible for the deaths of half a million people or so in the city… You can see him go through that path with you, and then you can decide that [you] want to give him [your] body. I love that ending. I was excited from an artistic side that we could get our players from the point of just really disliking Johnny, to the point of really understanding him.

Sasko briefly talked about other endings as well. The dev knew that the most popular ending would be leaving with the nomads. The solution where we don't have to give up our body or go on a suicide mission was supposed to be a no-brainer for a lot of players.

On the other hand, a much less popular conclusion to the story is the "Path of Least Resistance," where V sacrifices themselves to avoid endangering the rest. Interestingly, through the protagonist's friends' conversations during the end credits, the creators hinted that it might not have been the best way to handle things.

[...] It just felt like, in a way, very dystopian, but also very natural, and also something that a lot of people may feel is the solution. In the calls after you do it, we are trying to show you that it is not a solution.

Let's note that Pawel Sasko is co-responsible for directing Cyberpunk 2, which doesn't yet have a set release date. However, we know that the sequel will not launch before 2028.