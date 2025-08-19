Gamescom ONL ad prices are out, and as expected, they’ve hit a new high. Compared to last year, they’re up by over 20%

Today, August 19, 2025, Gamescom kicks off with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live. As always, the show is part hype-fest, part ad showcase, and yes, those precious ad slots are back and more expensive than ever. Just like your rent, groceries, and coffee runs, the cost of grabbing screen time at ONL has gone up again this year.

Gamescom 2025 begins, and ONL ads are breaking the bank

Getting a spot on Gamescom’s Opening Night Live (ONL) has gotten a lot pricier for developers this year. A sales deck on Gamescom’s exhibitor site lays out the new 2025 ad rates. The price hikes have been making the rounds on social media too, like Christopher Kassulke post on LinkedIn.

Source: LinkedIn

Now, a 30-second ad in the pre-show is only about $82,300 (€70,500), while the same spot in the main show costs around $163,500 (€140,000). That’s roughly a 21.7-23.7% jump from last year, when a 30-second pre-show ad went for about $67,100 (€57,500) and the main show slot was around $134,200 (€115,000, based on last August’s exchange rates).

Paying for a spot on ONL isn’t the only way to get on the show. The sales deck splits slots into two types: “Editorial” (new game announcements and breaking news that get featured for free) and “Sponsorship,” which are paid spots for games that don’t qualify for editorial, or are about to launch. These paid slots can include commercials, pre-made content, or developer interviews. In plain English: some games get invited by Gamescom’s editorial team, while others can just buy their way onto the show.

For indie developers, shelling out for a spot on ONL could seriously drain the budget. Between production costs, marketing, and other expenses, dropping tens of thousands on just a 30-second ad might not leave much room for anything else.