Lords of the Fallen 2 on the first trailer. The sequel promises to be darker and more brutal than the first game

Less than a week ago, we learned that Hexworks studio and CI Games company will use this year's gamescom to present Lords of the Fallen 2 to the world, a continuation of their game from 2023. Indeed, during the gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, we got the trailer, and we also learned the first details.

The story told in Lords of the Fallen 2 will be set 100 years after the events depicted in the previous game. The developers define this title as an "independent continuation", created based on the "direct suggestions of the community".

On the list of attractions prepared by Hexworks studio, we can distinguish the ability to explore two independent worlds, including the Umbral, known from its predecessor. It is supposed to be "even more dangerous and extensive". We can also expect "bloody executions, uncompromising violence, and a mature experience in a dark fantasy atmosphere."

The icing on the cake is supposed to be the online cooperation mode (available on release) and optional PvP. In addition, the developers will provide us with "non-standard gameplay modifiers". The game will use Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is heading to PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The release date is not yet known.