Lords of the Fallen 2 on the first trailer. The sequel promises to be darker and more brutal than the first game

CI Games and Hexworks studio are working on Lords of the Fallen 2. The production lived to see its first trailer, which we could watch during gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live.

Less than a week ago, we learned that Hexworks studio and CI Games company will use this year's gamescom to present Lords of the Fallen 2 to the world, a continuation of their game from 2023. Indeed, during the gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, we got the trailer, and we also learned the first details.

The story told in Lords of the Fallen 2 will be set 100 years after the events depicted in the previous game. The developers define this title as an "independent continuation", created based on the "direct suggestions of the community".

On the list of attractions prepared by Hexworks studio, we can distinguish the ability to explore two independent worlds, including the Umbral, known from its predecessor. It is supposed to be "even more dangerous and extensive". We can also expect "bloody executions, uncompromising violence, and a mature experience in a dark fantasy atmosphere."

The icing on the cake is supposed to be the online cooperation mode (available on release) and optional PvP. In addition, the developers will provide us with "non-standard gameplay modifiers". The game will use Unreal Engine 5 technology.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is heading to PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The release date is not yet known.

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

