Pokémon Legends: Z-A's latest Mega Evolution could hint at a trend for future reveals

Today, The Pokémon Company has revealed the next new Mega Evolution that will be available in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with a follow-up to the strange clips shared last week. The video traces back the story of each clip, revealing that each person had been affected by a Pokémon’s hypnotic psychic powers. Finally, the end of the video reveals that Malamar’s new Mega Evolution powers appear to be enhancing its abilities. This will be the second sixth-generation Pokémon to receive a Mega Evolution after Mega Hawlucha was recently revealed, and the fourth new Mega Evolution in Legends: Z-A after Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel.

Mega Malamar revealed as the next Mega Evolution for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The reveal of Mega Malamar continues an exciting trend in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Mega Evolution was originally introduced in the Pokémon X & Y games, also known as the sixth generation of games. Unfortunately for the new Pokémon introduced in X & Y’s Kalos region, none of them received a Mega Evolution. Now, we return to Kalos’ Lumiose City in Legends: Z-A, and the region’s native Pokémon are finally stepping into the spotlight. Hawlucha was the first, but Malamar continues the trend. This could easily mean that in the future, we will see more Pokémon introduced in X & Y receive Mega Evolutions.

Malamar is also a fascinating choice. It’s notorious for having one of the most unique evolution methods in all of the games. At or above a certain level, the player must hold the console upside down when Inkay levels up, and that will cause the evolution. I still remember trying to figure this out in the 3DS days when Inkay and Malamar were new, but that method has continued through the newer games as well.

Aside from the strange news report on Malamar’s hypnosis running rampant around Lumiose City, The Pokémon Company also released a second trailer that focuses on in-game footage of Mega Malamar. As a Psychic and Dark-type, Malamar is a particularly dangerous Pokémon. Not only does it possess psychic powers, but its Dark typing (known as “Evil” in Japan) reveals its often sinister motivations, making for a dangerous combo seen in both of these trailers.

Currently, we don’t have any further details on these new forms. The Pokémon Company has yet to reveal any stat changes or otherwise for the new Mega Evolutions. Interestingly, Legends: Z-A appears to be leaving abilities behind, and that was one thing that made Malamar’s base form stand out. Contrary was a unique ability that shifted stat drops into stat raises, and vice versa. It will be interesting to see how Mega Malamar works in Legends: Z-A without relying on this ability.