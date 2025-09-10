Looking for best religion beliefs in Civ 6? We know how to improve your civilization

Civilization 6 has almost ten years. However, this 4X strategy is still popular among the players. If you are lucky, you can get this classic for a very good price on sales. So, it’s a great excuse to try it. When you play Civ 6, you will discover how many different aspects of your country have to be considered. One of them is religion that features various beliefs that influence progress in many ways. But which one is the best? Let’s find out.

Best religion beliefs available in Civilization 6

Founder

S Tier

Tithe – it will grant you +3 gold for each city following this Religion. So, this is a great source of additional money.

A Tier

World Church – great option when you want to achieve cultural victory. It will give you +1 Culture for every 4 followers of this religion. Pilgrimage – this belief will give you +2 faith for each city following this religion.

B Tier

Cross-cultural Dialogue – it will give you +1 science for every 4 followers of this religion. Papal Primacy – when you send an Envoy to a City-State it adds 200 religious pressure to that city-state. Lay Ministry – each Holy Site or Theater Square district in a city following this religion provides +1 faith or +1 culture respectively.

C Tier

Sacred Places – +2 science, culture, gold, and faith for each city following this religion that has a wonder. Stewardship – each campus or commercial hub district in a city following this religion provides +1 science or +1 gold respectively.

Followers

S Tier

Choral Music – this belief grants additional culture point equal to faith output from shrines and temples. So, it’s a great choice when you want to achieve cultural victory. Feed The World – it causes that shrines and temples provide +3 food and +2 housing. This is perfect choice at the beginning of your adventure (especially when you are in a region where food is limited)

A Tier

Work Ethic – this believes cause Holy Site Districts to provide additional production points. Reliquaries – in this case, Relics grant triple yield of tourism and faith.

B Tier

Jesuit Education – it allows you to buy campus and theater square with faith points. Zen Meditation – cities with 2 specialty districts provide +1 Amenity Religious Community - international trade routes provide +2 gold to cities with holy sites and an additional +2 gold for every building in the holy site district. Divine Inspiration – wonders provide +4 faith.

C Tier

Warrior Monks – allows spending Faith to train Warrior Monks and Culture Bomb when completing a Holy Site.

Enhancer

S Tier

Holy Order – missionaries and apostles are 30% cheaper to purchase. Religious Colonization – cities start with this religion in place if founded by a player who has this as their majority religion.

A Tier

Crusade – combat units gain +10 combat strength when they are near foreign cities that follow this religion. Missionary Zeal – religious units ignore movement costs of terrain and features.

B Tier

Defender of the Faith – combat units gain +5 combat strength when they are near foreign cities that follow this religion. Holy Waters – increases healing of your religious units by +10 in holy site districts belonging to cities with your majority religion, or any adjacent tiles. Monastic Isolation – your religion's pressure never drops due to losses in theological combat.

C Tier

Itinerant Preachers – religion spreads to cities 30% further away. Scripture – religious spread from adjacent city pressure is 25% stronger. boosted to 50% once printing is researched.

Worship

S Tier

Gurdwara – +3 faith, +2 food, +1 housing. Mosque – +3 faith, missionaries and apostles gain +1 spread religion.

A Tier

Pagoda – +3 faith, +1 diplomatic favor per turn. Stupa – +3 faith, +1 amenity. Wat – +3 faith, +2 science.

B Tier

Meeting House – +3 faith, +2 production. Synagogue – +5 faith.

C Tier