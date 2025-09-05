Gamer forced PS4 to run demanding PC game. This may seemed like a bad idea

BeamNG.drive has not yet left early access, but it offers one of the best physics models, which attracts car and simulator enthusiasts. By default, the title is available on Steam, but one of the fans decided to test it on PlayStation 4. Surprisingly, the game worked decently and exceeded his expectations.

The realistic driving simulator works on PS4

So far, players have checked on which devices will run DOOM, but what about more demanding titles? Reddit user, DionKill, described his adventure with PlayStation 4, on which he tried to install Linux. Eventually, he managed to do it on an external drive, and the next step was to install BeamNG.drive to see how the decades-old hardware would handle this demanding game.

Initially, the results were not impressive, as at the lowest graphic settings the game ran only at a few frames per second, which is far from optimal. To DionKilla's surprise, it turned out that BeamNG.drive performs much better when run in a window:

I was surprised to see it run at 60fps in windowed mode! When moving around it was more like 40fps, but still, better than I anticipated!

The result is impressive, because BeamNG.drivehas system requirements that theoretically eliminate PS4 as a potential platform for this game. In the recommended configuration, it requires an Intel processor from 2015, and as much as 32 GB of RAM. The minimum system requirements are more forgiving, but we're still talking about 16 GB of RAM, while the PlayStation 4 has a shared 8 GB.

Unfortunately, DionKill was unable to capture the performance charts while playing so we have to take DionKill's word for it. The gamer even stated that PS4 could do more, at least the GPU inside, which is not used to its full potential while running BeamNG.drive. The processor is to blame, as it is a bottleneck for the graphics card.

DionKill believes that if BeamNG.drive was optimized for PS4's operating system, the game would be able to run really well. The last thing are the visuals, but probably not much could be improved here.

Interestingly, BeamNG.drive ran not only on an old console - another player managed to run the game on a smartphone using an emulator. In the case of the mobile phone, the biggest problem was the small amount of RAM, because according to reports, the latest updates made the game require more than before.