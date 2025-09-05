How to get the first two maps and compass in Hollow Knight: Silksong

As with most Metroidvania games, exploration and navigation play a huge role. That’s why maps are incredibly valuable. But, in Hollow Knight: Silksong, they aren’t always easy to find. And if you've never played the original Hollow Knight, you may be confused about your current location on the map. Thankfully, this is a problem that shouldn’t be too difficult to solve in the opening hour or two of the game.

How to get the first two maps in Hollow Knight: Silksong and the Compass

The first town you’ll come to is called Bone Bottom. This is a great spot to rest on the bench in the middle of town, and a great point of reference in the early game. Leave town to the right and you’ll enter an area called The Marrow. Once you’ve solved the puzzle with the little bug singing at the gate, the quickest way to get to the map seller is to go straight up and a little to the right. Eventually, you should come to an area with some chains and metal mixed in with stone, and you’ll start hearing a singing voice. Follow that sound and you’ll find the NPC. It might seem like she’ll want to fight you at first glance, but don’t worry.

Shakra, who will sell you maps and a compass.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

When you talk to her, she’ll offer you a few items in exchange for Rosary Beads. If you’re still early on in the game, you may not have too many of these. However, if you have a Frayed Rosary String in your inventory, that could add enough to your collection to provide you with one of the maps. But ultimately, chances are you will need to find more Rosary Beads.

Shakra's offerings.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

To find more, head to the left from where you met the map-selling NPC. Once you come across some greenery reminiscent of the Moss Grotto, you’re in the right place. Enemies here can be a little more challenging, but many of them will drop beads, giving you the chance to stock up quickly.

From Shakra, move to the left, then go up from this spot and to the left.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

Once you've reached this area, there will be some enemies ahead who drop beads.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

Once you have enough, grab the other map, but also make sure to get the compass. The maps are helpful, but the compass will tell you where you are on the map, which makes them infinitely more useful. Unfortunately, just buying the compass isn’t enough to activate it. You’ll need to find a bench to rest and sort your equipment. It’s not something you can do anywhere.

Make sure to come back for the compass after you have the maps.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

Find a bench to equip the compass.Hollow Knight: Silksong, Developer: Team Cherry

The easiest route is to head back to Bone Bottom and use the bench there. Once you’ve sat down, open your inventory and equip the compass. From that point on, you’ll be able to see yourself on the map. In the future, though, you may need to choose between other tools, so don’t think that the compass is a permanent fixture in the game now.