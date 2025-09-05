Developer has no doubt: GTA 6 will be the first ever „AAAAA game.” He gave only one reason, but it's hard to disagree with him

If any of you have slept through the last few years, you probably don't know that AAA productions are no longer the pinnacle of dreams in video games development. The "AAAA" status was assigned by Ubisoft to Skull and Bones - and although this heavily criticized game did not win the hearts of players, the designation itself survived.

So the question arises: if, according to Ubisoft, their average pirate game deserved the AAAA category, then what should we call GTA 6 - a game that all other developers are afraid of its premiere. According to Nigel Lowrie, co-founder of Devolver Digital, the answer is simple: Grand Theft Auto VI will be the first "AAAAA" game.

I mean, there are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto [6 - editorial note] is potentially the AAAAA game, it's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands - said Lowrie in an interview with IGN.

His comment was made in the context of planning Devolver Digital's releases. The company does not hide that releasing games during the debut of GTA 6 is marketing suicide - Rockstar's hit "blinds the release calendar." This is not just a theoretical thinking. Devolver recently postponed the debut of Baby Steps, as it was supposed to debut shortly after Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is now available.

Maybe Baby Steps would've just been fine September 8, it could have been. But am I willing to risk this team's livelihood and the future of the game they've worked on for five years to see if they both work out? I'm not. And I also want to listen to what they want, and what they want is to have their own spotlight and I couldn't agree more - Lowrie explained.

The developer's statement is surprising in that Devolver recently committed to releasing their next game exactly at the day of release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 is planned for 2026, but the industry is already preparing for a major earthquake.