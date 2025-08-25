A video about the black market for Nvidia graphics cards taken off YouTube. Creators don't know the reason, but they know who is behind it

Gamers Nexus is currently among the most popular and respected technology channels. In addition to reviewing graphics cards and other hardware, the team also explores the broader world of technology. Back in May, discussions focused on reviews and Nvidia’s alleged influence over them, and now the spotlight has shifted to the Chinese black market for "green" graphics cards. The video was removed from YouTube at the request of the media giant Bloomberg.

Bloomberg clashes with Gamers Nexus

On August 21, Gamers Nexus editor-in-chief Steve Burke reported that Bloomberg flagged their video THE NVIDIA AI GPU BLACK MARKET | Investigating Smuggling, Corruption, & Governments for copyright infringement. The claim centers on a 75-second clip of a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump, taken from a nearly three-hour Gamers Nexus investigation.

Steve Burke showed up at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters, but couldn’t get in touch with the legal team or get an explanation for the questionable report. YouTube admitted the strike was unjustified and told Gamers Nexus the video would be back online within 10 business days.

At the same time, Burke shared a few theories on why Bloomberg might have chosen to do so:

The Bloomberg video Why China Is Building an AI Megaplex in the Desert, which was a direct competitor to Gamers Nexus’ video, actually saw a view spike after the report; Bloomberg’s close ties to Nvidia, highlighted by extensive sponsored content and multiple invitations for Jensen Huang to give interviews; Protecting their interests in China, a country heavily criticized in Gamers Nexus' video; Bloomberg’s funding from the Singaporean government - Singapore is reportedly a key transit point for smuggled graphics cards into China; Bloomberg lauded PayPal’s growth, while Gamers Nexus had recently sued the company over alleged theft from another producer; Bloomberg appears intent on controlling the flow of political information and limiting coverage from competing news outlets.

Gamers Nexus didn’t claim any of these were the definite reason. Steve Burke said he’s just speculating whether this prompted Bloomberg to act, since the official reason for the report isn’t known.

The Gamers Nexus video hasn’t been restored yet, but fans are already reuploading it on their own channels - for example, TechFusion - if anyone wants to check out the content.