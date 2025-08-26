Hopes and dreams for a possible September Nintendo Direct? Fans share what they hope to see

Today, rumors are circulating about a Nintendo Direct planned for September. The Nintendo Switch 2 has had a record-breaking launch, but many wonder how long it can sustain itself. Mario Kart World was a strong start, but has its issues. Donkey Kong Bananza is currently one of the best reviewed games of the year, according to Metacritic, and Kirby Air Riders just got a November release date after game director Masahiro Sakurai gave an in-depth 45-minute presentation. But what else is there to look forward to for Nintendo Switch 2 owners? What do they want to see for this system and what do they want to see in this potential Nintendo Direct?

What do players want from a Nintendo Direct this September? What can we look forward to?

There are still a few known quantities on the horizon for Nintendo. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still planned for release sometime this year. The game has been in development since 2019, restarting at least once, and changing studios, but is supposedly finally on its way. Though, it is nearly September and we still don’t have a release date. It is always possible that it could be delayed to 2026, but no matter what happens with this game it feels strange to have not heard anything yet. It’s always possible that this rumored direct could be one focused specifically on this game, too, much like the Kirby Air Riders Direct or the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct.

Also, Pokémon: Legends: Z-A is planned for an October release. Regardless of your opinions on Pokémon, that will be a huge sales boost for Nintendo. Not only does Pokémon always reach huge sales numbers, this is also the first new game in the series since January 2022, not counting the DLC in 2023. Then finally, we are still waiting for any news on a release date for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is supposedly planned for this Winter as well.

But both Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are games that are also available on the original Switch. Plus, we’ve known about them since before the new console’s announcement. What are some unknown quantities that fans might be looking for? Thankfully, Reddit has some good answers.

One major suggestion is Mario’s 40th anniversary. The date falls on September 13th, 2025, and it feels like a celebration opportunity that cannot be missed. Does this mean that the Direct will focus entirely on Mario and his various franchises? Maybe. But it would be odd if it didn’t at least come up in some way. Considering the development team behind Super Mario Odyssey was apparently the same one behind Donkey Kong Bananza, it seems unlikely that they would have any major game announcements for the franchise right now. Maybe the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel will get a trailer?

Another common hope from fans on Reddit is a new Fire Emblem game. The latest game in the series, Fire Emblem: Engage, was released in early 2023. The last game before that was in 2019, so it might still be early to be expecting anything major on that series. But this could be the first tease or initial announcement for a game the releases in 2026 or 2027, unless development was sped up for the Switch 2 somehow.

Other games that users mentioned include Witchbrook, the cute pixel-art simulation game with magical elements. Hades 2 could make an appearance, finally leaving Early Access on Steam and releasing as a timed console exclusive on the Switch and Switch 2. Some users had some Xenoblade theories. But ultimately, the biggest change is that finally, players won’t have to wade through players hoping and memeing for Hollow Knight: Silksong anymore. It’s going to be like a completely new experience watching this presentation with that game already out.

Ultimately, it will come down to what kind of Nintendo Direct this presentation will be. We recently had a Partner Showcase and an Indie World showcase, but it could always be focused on something specific like one of those major upcoming titles or Mario’s anniversary. But one thing was certain, players were the most hopeful that this Direct is a standard issue Direct with a variety of announcements. We’ll just have to wait and see for now.