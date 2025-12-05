What happens when you kick millions of teenagers off social media? Australia is about to find out

The Australian government is implementing a wide-ranging ban to social media use by people under 16.
Social media and minors being on them have been a hot topic for years now. Australia has taken radical steps in this matter, issuing an ultimatum to the entities managing such platforms. The youth were forced to archive their profiles if they didn't want to lose the content they had added.
The new regulations come into effect on December 10, 2025. Websites that fit the Australian government's definition of an "age-restricted social platform" will need to prove they're doing enough to block or delete accounts of users under 16. Otherwise, they face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.
The list includes Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube. The government says they are trying to keep kids safe from harmful content online, which, let's be honest, there's plenty of out there. The new ban comes at a very sensitive time, as it is the end of the Australian school year, before the summer holidays in the southern hemisphere. This further fuels the discussion about the ban and raises, for instance, doubts regarding the verification of users' age.
And how will it be verified? A British company called Yoti, which specializes in digital identity, is giving advice on this matter. The group currently offers 12 methods, including phone, email, and identity verification, but new methods are continually being added. Websites with age restrictions give users the option to choose their preferred method. Some platforms, such as Snapchat, allow accounts to be disabled until the user turns 16 to preserve the content on them. Teenagers are also encouraged to archive their content, including photos, recordings, and other materials on their social media profiles.
Australian society is divided on the new law—some believe that the new restrictions will negatively impact underage citizens. One of the main arguments is the content generated by young musicians, artists, or TikTokers. For many of them, it is a tragedy because their accounts, which have been built over a long time, will disappear.
The pushback is getting more organized, too. A bunch of activists, calling themselves the Digital Freedom Project, have taken their fight against the ban to Australia's Supreme Court. They're saying it's a "blatant attack" on young Australians' constitutional right to free speech. However, any court proceedings will take time and will not change the implementation date of the ban.
The European Parliament is also considering introducing a similar law. According to the proposal, anyone 16 or older will need their parents' permission to use social media, video platforms, or AI. The idea also considers allowing individuals aged at least 13 to be subject to the same restrictions. Younger folks won't get the chance to do that.
Author: Mateusz Zelek
