After 6 years of waiting, signs are everywhere. Fans believe Silksong is the big surprise of today's gamescom opening ceremony

Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to showcase itself at gamescom 2025, while fans already think they’ve spotted another possible hint left by the developer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the king of crazy (and sometimes desperate) fan theories, but fans of the Australian metroidvania scene aren’t far behind. It’s not too surprising - Hollow Knight’s sequel was announced over six years ago (just counting Silksong as a full sequel, not DLC), but for years fans didn’t get any updates.

That all changed quite unexpectedly in early June, when Silksong made a casual appearance during a Nintendo company presentation. Now, more than two and a half months later, I’m convinced: HK: Silksong will be playable at this year’s gamescom, and there’s even a chance it could appear during the opening ceremony of the German trade fair.

Geoff Keighley puts on a clown nose

Okay, so in this context, “chance” is being used a bit loosely - like when people talk about a “confirmed” new GTA 6 trailer but still tie it to something uncertain, like the moon phase. Maybe just a bit more.

All because of the ever-reliable Geoff Keighley. The journalist and co-host of the Gamescom 2025 opening ceremony shared a photo of himself wearing a clown nose on X. According to some players, this “confirms” that the second Hollow Knight will be showcased during the broadcast.

For those unfamiliar: after a long silence from Team Cherry, HK fans started frantically hunting for any news about Silksong. This meant keeping an eye on every big gaming event - which usually ended up being a letdown. As a result, a meme popped up featuring the game’s main character wearing a clown nose and a colorful wig, symbolizing fans who get excited at every industry event, convinced that they’ll for sure see Silksong this time.

Of course, Geoff’s post could mean something completely unrelated - but the caption “First time?” seems like a wink at the “believers” (as fans jokingly call those who are convinced the game will finally drop - or at least that some new info will appear). But internet users are convinced: it’s a “sure thing” that Silksong will appear at the opening ceremony!

Musical "DLC" on GOG?

Aside from the teaser/ players' delusion one thing’s certain: you’ll actually be able to play Silksong at the German show. Photos of the game stations being set up for gamescom 2025 are already circulating online (via AlexHmpf on X).

Meanwhile, fans are sure they've uncovered something new (via Reddit). A hidden DLC has popped up in the GOG.com store database - and fans think it’s most likely the Hollow Knight: Silksong soundtrack. Or a demo version. Or - ahem - an actual DLC for an unreleased game. However, according to netizens, the first option seems the most likely.

This isn’t the first time players have spotted changes in digital store databases in recent months. Could the war between the “believers” and “doubters” in the Hollow Knight community finally be coming to an end?

The gamescom 2025 opening ceremony starts today at 8:00 p.m. (CEST). This will be the first of several we can catch during the German gaming event.