After 600 hours in Cyberpunk 2077, player finally finds a way to help a veteran. But „Cyberpunk just refuses to give you a happy ending”

After playing Cyberpunk 2077 for 600 hours, one player thought they had found something truly rare and special in Night City: a happy ending. But of course, the game had other plans. In a brief YouTube short uploaded by Broken_Player, the player discovers a hidden detail with a medal and a certain NPC. At first, all seems to be going well; it’s a heartwarming moment, but as anyone who's played Cyberpunk 2077 knows, that’s just not how Night City works.

There are no happy endings in Cyberpunk 2077, especially for the NPCs

The short is only about 30 seconds long, but it starts with the player offering an NPC their valuable NUSA distinction medal. This is an interaction that is easy to miss, but players have found it, as indicated by this old Reddit post. However, that post also provides additional context. This NPC has lost their home, they have a sick child, and are simply asking anyone for booze money. So, when the player approaches and offers a valuable medal, it is the kind of thing that could change this NPC’s life.

The NPC takes the gift and begins to walk away.Cyberpunk 2077, Developer: CD Projekt Red, screenshots from a video by Broken_Player

Since CD Projekt Red did such a great job with Cyberpunk 2077, the emotions are all too real. The dialogue exchange feels so realistic, and was at first weighed with surprise and shock, then genuine thankfulness. The NPC begins to walk away, then turns onto the street and enters a crosswalk. It’s almost like watching another human finally start to pick up the pieces. Then, spoilers for the end of the video, the NPC is slammed into by a truck. The top comment on the short sums it up perfectly: “Cyberpunk just refuses to give you a happy ending…”

The potential happy ending is quickly and swiftly stopped.Cyberpunk 2077, Developer: CD Projekt Red, screenshots from a video by Broken_Player

Of course, the internet can’t help itself, so several of the other comments play on the dark humor of the situation, writing things like “He was so touched by that gesture, he kept it the rest of his life. So lovely,” and “Dude didn’t even say thank you, he got what was coming to him.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its initial launch. Now players are fondly laughing about ridiculous happenstance in this dynamic world. It bodes well for the future of CD Projekt Red’s series, which is already reportedly going to have multiplayer elements. But with The Witcher 4 also in the works, it will probably be years before we learn more about the potential Cyberpunk 2.