Cyberpunk 2 will feature multiplayer, according to a new job post from CD Projekt Red

Today, thanks to a job posting from CD Projekt Red, we can all but confirm that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will have the multiplayer elements originally planned for the first game. If you recall the disastrous 2020 launch of Cyberpunk, you might also remember that, at the time, the game was planned to have multiplayer elements. But that was quickly scrapped in favor of improving the base game. Since 2020, CD Projekt Red has vastly improved the reputation of Cyberpunk 2077, earning a Game Award for the Phantom Liberty DLC, and becoming a top seller with the launch of the Switch 2 earlier this year. Now, the studio is looking ahead to the sequel.

CD Projekt Red job posting strongly hints that Cyberpunk 2 will finally deliver on multiplayer

The job posting on CD Projekt Red’s website calls for a Lead Network Engineer, which is a role whose “team will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing the network architecture and online systems.” The posting also specifically points out that the role would be on the project: “Cyberpunk 2,” leaving little doubt as to the plans for the upcoming sequel.

Lead Network Engineer job posting.Source: CD Projekt Red

The job post also outlines daily responsibilities, including key details such as: “Design, implement, and maintain scalable and efficient network architectures for online features… Ensure low-latency, high-performance online experience for players… [and] optimize multiplayer systems, including matchmaking, and address challenges related to latency, bandwidth usage, and server performance.”

So far, we don’t know much about the Cyberpunk sequel yet, and it may still be years before we do. There are rumors of a whole new city to explore, and Keanu Reeves recently expressed his desire to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand. However, please note that this is only a job posting. It certainly hints at CD Projekt Red’s goals of having multiplayer elements in Cyberpunk 2, but a lot can change over the next few years.

Plus, CD Projekt Red has only recently announced The Witcher 4 at last year’s Game Awards. As indicated by today’s social media post and other recent news stories, the studio is hiring for that project as well. Chances are, we will see The Witcher 4 release before Cyberpunk 2, and that still feels years away. As fans, we will have to be patient.