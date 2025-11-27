Cyberpunk 2077 is still a gold mine for CD Projekt Red. It already beat The Witcher 3 and isn't slowing down

We have learned the financial results of CD Projekt Group for the third quarter of 2025. According to the published report, the Polish company has sold more than 35 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 since its release.
CD Projekt Group published its financial report for the third quarter of 2025, summarizing the company's activities in recent months. The most attention-grabbing information is about the sales results of CD Projekt Red's flagship game.
Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached over 35 million players worldwide, making it the best-selling title in the company's history, as even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt didn't sell in such quantities in a similar period since its launch (according to data from 2020, nearly 5 years after its release, 28.3 million copies of "The Witcher 3" were sold). This means that over the year, more than 5 million new buyers have picked up the game.
As Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt Group, underlined, Cyberpunk 2077 remains the main source of the company's revenue.
Financially, CD Projekt can boast a very good third quarter of 2025.
The report also mentions that intensive work is underway on Cyberpunk 2. The game is now overseen by 135 people, which is a noticeable increase compared to the 116 employed in July.
However, that's not all. CD Projekt Red studio plans to significantly increase employment in the years 2026–2027, and by the end of 2027, the team responsible for the game is expected to number between 300 and 400 people. Speaking of employment, according to recent information, Jess Scott, former gameplay programming director at Insomniac Games, and Liz Albl, a dialogue creator for games such as Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, have started working at CDPR.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
Battflefield 6 player receives a gold bar with his name on it from EA as he does what fans of the series love most
WoT 2.1.1 introduces revolutionary mechanics and expands the update's biggest new feature
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily