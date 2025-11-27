Cyberpunk 2077 is still a gold mine for CD Projekt Red. It already beat The Witcher 3 and isn't slowing down

We have learned the financial results of CD Projekt Group for the third quarter of 2025. According to the published report, the Polish company has sold more than 35 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 since its release.

Kamil Kleszyk

CD Projekt Group published its financial report for the third quarter of 2025, summarizing the company's activities in recent months. The most attention-grabbing information is about the sales results of CD Projekt Red's flagship game.

Cyberpunk 2077 better than The Witcher 3

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached over 35 million players worldwide, making it the best-selling title in the company's history, as even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt didn't sell in such quantities in a similar period since its launch (according to data from 2020, nearly 5 years after its release, 28.3 million copies of "The Witcher 3" were sold). This means that over the year, more than 5 million new buyers have picked up the game.

As Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt Group, underlined, Cyberpunk 2077 remains the main source of the company's revenue.

Financially, CD Projekt can boast a very good third quarter of 2025.

  1. The Group's total revenue hit almost 350 million PLN, which is over a 50% jump compared to the same time last year.
  2. Net profit reached 193 million PLN, which is almost two and a half times more than in the third quarter of 2024 and almost the same as in 2023, when the Phantom Liberty expansion was released.
  3. Since the beginning of 2025, CD Projekt generated 350 million PLN in profit, representing a 40% increase compared to the first three quarters of the previous year.
  4. The 55% net profitability and PLN 237 million in positive cash flows indicate a very healthy financial condition of the company.
  5. The total value of cash, deposits, and liquid bonds was 1.408 billion PLN, while spending on developing future projects hit 118 million PLN.
Cyberpunk 2's team gets bigger

The report also mentions that intensive work is underway on Cyberpunk 2. The game is now overseen by 135 people, which is a noticeable increase compared to the 116 employed in July.

However, that's not all. CD Projekt Red studio plans to significantly increase employment in the years 2026–2027, and by the end of 2027, the team responsible for the game is expected to number between 300 and 400 people. Speaking of employment, according to recent information, Jess Scott, former gameplay programming director at Insomniac Games, and Liz Albl, a dialogue creator for games such as Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, have started working at CDPR.

