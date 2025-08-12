After six months of playing the game, the actor from Kingdom Come 2 finally romanced himself

Released in February, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is already a strong contender for Game of the Year 2025. Set in the medieval Czech Republic, the RPG captivated fans with its rich historical atmosphere (despite some necessary tweaks) and challenging gameplay - after all, even young Henry has to take care of his basic needs.

Not only players but also actors get deeply involved in the story- and it’s no surprise that Hans Capon even tried to romance himself.

"It only took six months, chat!"

Obviously, we’re not talking about a real nobleman here, but the actor who brings the character to life. Luke Dale is actively involved in the KCD2 community, regularly streaming how he tries to navigate this medieval world himself - though not without a few hiccups along the way. When asked who he’d like to romance, Luke proudly answered: “Myself.”

Who am I planning on romancing? Who do you think?! I'm a complete fu**ing narcissist for crying out loud! Obviously i'm going to try and f**k myself! Luke Dale

Half a year later, Luke has finally finalized Hans Capon's and Henry's romance. Regardless of preferences, one thing is clear: the actor’s emotion truly strikes a chord. He had been waiting for this moment for six months after all.

Players didn’t hesitate to congratulate Luke on this achievement. This moment is especially significant for fans who have been following his Twitch nearly from the start of his KCD2 journey - and plenty of situational jokes popped up about the supposed narcissism of both Dale and his character.

It’s the most Hans Capon thing, actual Hans Capon would ever do. - inach96

The madlad finally fu**ed himself! Beautiful! - Susurrusilously

The sword fight we were all waiting for! - mauvemoral

Dude can now say he fu**ed himself un-ironically. - Figaro

As the author of the Reddit post reports, Luke also opened up about his experiences on set while filming the romance scene. Both he and Tom McKay felt comfortable enough with each other that they didn’t need an intimacy coordinator - though let's face it, the mocap equipment made things a bit tricky.