AI generated slop looks exactly like Cyberpunk 2077. “Please sue the hell out of them”

OpenAI’ Sora 2 just launched yesterday, and it’s already generated some mind-blowing things. This tool can turn text prompts into realistic video and audio, and it’s supposed to be a huge step up from the first version. But once you see what it’s capable of, you’ll be wondering – where’s the line?

The AI threat is (almost) real

AI-generated images have been looking insanely real for a while, and videos are unfortunately catching up too. Sure, you can still spot AI-made clips if you know what to look for, but when a tool can recreate a gameplay video that looks almost identical to the real one, things are starting to get seriously scary. Kind of impressive? Yeah, maybe. Terrifying? Absolutely.

Pliny the Liberator shared a short Sora 2-generated clip on X. The AI recreated almost perfectly a 10-second snippet of Cyberpunk 2077’s side mission “Queen of the Highway” with Panam, pulling off everything except for two small details. Well, maybe those aren’t that small after all.

Source: X @elder_plinius

The AI gave the tank wheels and plopped Panam on the turret, which is pretty funny. It actually nailed the whole side mission layout (the terrain, voices, and vehicle design) with just a simple prompt: “generate gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 with the Basilisk Tank and Panam.” But if you’ve played the game, you’ll notice the differences, and for gamers, it’ll look like those AI slops with too many fingers on human hands. So maybe we’re still safe, for now at least.

A new study shows that AI making stuff up is pretty much unavoidable these days. Models tend to guess instead of saying “I don’t know” because the system rewards just giving an answer. And with this tool, it just assumed a vehicle needs wheels, it didn’t bother with the game’s futuristic theme at all.

But on the other hand, if you continue with the prompts and keep fine-tuning the details, Sora 2 could eventually spit out a version that’s completely identical.

One thing’s for sure: everyone hates AI content that tries to replace artists, especially in gaming. Whether it’s AI-generated voices or background assets, players always speak up when they notice. And with Panam standing on a tank with actual wheels in Cyberpunk 2077, someone even asked CD Projekt RED to do something about it and “sue the hell out of them to set precedent”.

It’s clear Sora 2 just generated this using all those YouTube tutorials. The video quality’s still terrible, but I’m honestly more worried about what Sora 3 will be able to do.