What is Bravery and Faith in Final Fantasy Tactics. The biggest FF mystery explained

Final Fantasy is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. Its history began at the end of 80s. We have received many interesting titles over the years. One of them is Final Fantasy Tactics released in 1998. The original is too old for modern hardware and gaming standards. The good news is that expanded remaster – The Ivalice Chronicles – was released yesterday, bringing back old mechanics and stats. Bravery and Faith are once again integral parts of the game. So, it’s important to understand how they work.

How does Bravery work in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles?

In Final Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles, Bravery defines characters’ luck and abilities in battle. It’s described as a number between 0 and 100. The more points the better, so you should take care of this stat. You can raise it by:

using Steel (Ramza's Squire) and Praise (Orator) abilities. Bravery Boost (Dancer’s reaction ability triggered during battles).

So, what does this stat give you? As I mentioned earlier, it will help you during fights. Bravery increases damage from fists and some types of weapons. It also gives you higher chance to trigger reaction ability.

However, Chemist's Treasure Hunter is also influenced by this statistic. If you have too high Bravery, this skill is ineffective.

When the characters’ Bravery is lower than 10, then they get Chicken status. This makes them uncontrollable during fights.

How does Faith work in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles?

Faith is related to magic in FF Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles. It works similarly to Bravery. Stat is described as a number between 0 and 100. The higher the points, the better the magical abilities are. So, your spells will be more accurate, and they will deal more damage. However, there is a catch. When a character reaches 95 points permanently, they will leave your team. To increase Faith, you must:

use Preach (Orator’s ability); trigger Bard's Faith Boost reaction ability. on the other hand, to reduce it, you can use Enlighten (Orator’s ability).

Some characters have Atheist status. This means that they have set Faith points to zero and they can’t use magic. Low Faith does not always mean a bad thing, though. Such warriors are resistant to this type of damage, so they are great choice when you have to fight against mages.