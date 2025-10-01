The buzz around using AI in the film and entertainment industry just keeps growing. Recently, Prime Video used some new tools to create dubbing for several shows on their platform. Also, David Fincher finally fixed a mistake in Se7en that had been bugging him for years. And, AI tech is giving creators more and more power, which is kinda freaking out the fans. Meanwhile, AI company Xicoia decided to go even further and create the first AI actress.

During the Zurich Film Festival (see Variety), the Particle6 studio presented its project – Tilly Norwood – to a wide audience. This is the name given to the world's first AI actress. Elina Van der Velden, owner of Particle6, revealed that she wants her creation to be "the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman."

Tilly Norwood is the first of many upcoming projects from Particle6 that will be announced in the coming months. The AI actress even has social media profiles, and on Instagram, she boasted about her first role in a comedy sketch. We include the ad below.

Can't believe it… my first ever role is live! I star in AI Commissioner, a new comedy sketch that playfully explores the future of TV development produced by the brilliant team at Particle6 Productions […]. I may be AI generated, but I'm feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what's coming next! – says Tilly Norwood.

Elina Van der Velden wrote in a LinkedIn post that the era of AI actors is not approaching, but "is already here." The producer claims that Tilly Norwood is getting a lot of attention from agencies and believes that viewers care more about the story being told than whether the actors are actually alive.

Let's recall that not long ago, Hollywood actors protested against the use of artificial intelligence in movies. The Particle6 studio project got some pushback from artists like Melissa Barrera and Lukas Gage. They said (via Deadline) they're going to boycott agencies that work with companies creating AI actors.