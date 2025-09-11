Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tier list. Choose the best characters

Despite Akira Toriyama passing back in 2024, his legacy and most known work, Dragon Ball, is far from being forgotten. The universe and characters he created are appreciated by thousands, if not millions, of fans worldwide. DB is such a flexible franchise that can fit multiple genres, not only fighting titles like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, for example. Not long ago, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra debuted, which puts our favorite characters into a free-to-play MOBA production. The core of such games is, of course, their asymmetric balance, which makes them interesting. However, a perfect balance can never be achieved and there will always be heroes that are better than others. Here you will find a tier list that will allow you to make the best pick and win matches.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra characters tier list

Even though we might have our own view on how powerful characters from DB universe are, all of that must be revised and toned down to provide as fair as possible gameplay for everyone. Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra also has to follow those rules, so choosing characters based on their manga or anime power levels might not be an optimal strategy. Worry not, though, as below you will find a tier list of the best heroes in this game.

Before we start, bear in mind that such ranking is subjective and it’s impossible to accurately reflect power levels of different heroes. As they say – one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Not only is it a matter of preference but also balance patches that, without a doubt, this game will have. What works now can be nerfed in the future.

In Gekishin Squadra heroes are grouped into 3 different categories that fulfill various roles. Those roles are Damage, Tank and Technical. While the first two don’t need extra explanation, Technical is a kind of hero that focuses on support. This can include buffing skills, specific mobility or crowd control. With that out of the way, let’s try to group our heroes into power groups:

S – Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan 2 Caulifa, Android 18, Super Uub, Krillin, Baby, Android 17, Hit A – Super Saiyan Vegeta, Super Saiyan Trunks, Piccolo, Cell B – Son Gohan, Full Power Bojack, Cooler, Zamnasu, Frieza, Super Saiyan Kale, Gamma 1 & Gamma 2 C – Majiin Buu, Dabura, Daima Goku

As you can see from the list above, there are many powerful and simply fun to play characters included in this game. Also, it is absolutely possible that you won’t agree with our judgment here. It all comes down to experience, preference, time put into learning those heroes, patches, and many other factors. Additionally, the reason why a character can be found lower on the list here is not because it is simply bad, but because it is, for example, hard or finnicky to learn.

To add even more variables, if there is a new hero released, it can completely reshuffle the tier list, making certain combatants unusable, or excessively hard to play. The most important part about such games is to enjoy the universe and have fun!