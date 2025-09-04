All computer and door codes in Hell is Us. No safe or gate are secure enough!
Looking for help in figuring out codes in Hell is Us? We have a handy guide for you.
After warmly received demo of Hell is Us, many people were waiting for the full release. The time has finally come. With the ready product, we can say that developers delivered an interesting game with some flaws. The main selling point of this production is atmosphere and lore. To discover it, you need to visit many places. However, not all of them are accessible from the beginning. HiU is full of various codes that will open doors, saves or computers. Let’s crack them all.
- List of all codes in Hell is Us
- All gate and door codes in Hell is Us
- All computer codes in Hell is Us
- All Safe codes in Hell is Us
- Radio code in Hell is Us
- APC Safe code for Deluxe Edition oners
All gate and door codes in Hell is Us
Gate code to Observation Outpost on Acasa Marshes
- 151991
The hint to solve this puzzle: You need to get 2 Keystones first. You will receive a mysterious call once you do that.
Door code to Vitalis’ house Basement
- 321713
The hint to solve this puzzle: Collect paintings and search for numbers in them.
Staff room code in Lethe National Library
- 5055
The hint to solve this puzzle: read info on the computers.
Book restoration door code in Lethe National Library
- 537734
The hint to solve this puzzle: look at the note at one of the corridors and read books: The Lobina Alliance and Historical Lethe: City of Wonder.
Drone Workshop door code
- 230317
The hint to solve this puzzle: you will get this code from dr. Marga.
All computer codes in Hell is Us
Watcher’s nest computer code
- 241244
The hint to solve this puzzle: You can’t solve it until Act 2. The password is hidden in the Mine area that is inaccessible at the beginning.
Talju pharmacy computer code
- 91012
The hint to solve this puzzle: look for the diary at Talju train station. Later, pay attention to the clock.
Computer room D code in Lethe library (Public access terminal)
- 731596
Marastan Control Point code
- 4132
Ministry of Cultural Primacy computer code
- 773
The hint to solve this puzzle: Marton’s wallet and coronation painting.
Auriga Research Facility Omsif Omega Team 01 computer code
- 051108
The hint to solve this puzzle: Deployment orders.
Auriga Research Facility Timeloop Alpha computer code
- 7584
The hint to solve this puzzle: Dr. Ballam Lamech will give it to you.
All Safe codes in Hell is Us
Talju safe code
- 34911
The hint to solve this puzzle: Agatha’s ID.
Code for the safe in the bin outside of Lethe National Library
- 81643
The hint to solve this puzzle: Lukhan Fran’s ID.
Ministry of Cultural Primacy safe code
- 203279
The hint to solve this puzzle: historical paintings.
Ministry of Cultural Primacy office / room 109 safe code
- 2703
The hint to solve this puzzle: Note – Favors owed.
Museum Safe code
- 77777
Radio code in Hell is Us
- 60 FM (you may need to switch between AM and FM a few times for the game to open the hidden door)
The hint to solve this puzzle: Computer logs.
APC Safe code for Deluxe Edition oners
If you have bought Deluxe Edition, you will find half of the code in your inventory. The code will unlock the cache in the APC.
- 199301
The hint to solve this puzzle: Body of the OMSIF soldier in Senedra.
