Players struggle after Squad Unreal 5 Update as devs reveal new system requirements

Just like the community feared when Offworld announced Squad would be switching to Unreal Engine 5 on September 3, those worries have now become a reality. People with older PCs are running into major issues, so the player base could take a pretty big hit.

Old PCs can’t keep up after Squad switches to Unreal 5

As expected, the Unreal 5 upgrade hasn’t gone smoothly for everyone. Since yesterday, Squad has been flooded with negative reviews on Steam. And even though the minimum specs aren’t too crazy (at least they’re not forcing Ray Tracing like the new Doom, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, or Assassin’s Creed: Shadows), players are still running into a bunch of issues.

When I say the minimum specs for the game aren’t too crazy, playing on low settings can still be rough. Someone even shared their experience on Reddit – but their PC was actually below the minimum requirements. People are still trying to run Squad on GPUs that are over 10 years old, so it’s no surprise there are so many negative reviews after the U5 upgrade. It’s always best to aim for the recommended specs, especially for FPS games, where stutters can really mess with your gameplay.

But even players with decent setups are having trouble finding the right settings after the update. For example, Daygger666 reported that FPS drops to zero when they press the scope button, while someone else is struggling with weapon blur.

Squad launched in Early Access in 2015 and had its full release in 2020. For longtime fans who’ve been playing since the beginning without upgrading their PCs, the Unreal 5 update has made things much more difficult.