Will there be a Countdown season 2? The future of the TV series starring Jensen Ackles from Prime Video

In June, Prime Video debuted a new crime TV series starring Jensen Ackles, star of Supernatural and The Boys, in one of the lead roles. The TV series didn’t win over critics, as evidenced by its 35% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did win over viewers, and it is their reception and viewership that may determine the future of Countdown.

Will there be a season 2 of Countdown on Prime Video?

Prime Video hasn’t yet decided what to do with Countdown after season 1, which ended on September 3. There is no official news about season 2, but that doesn’t mean that there is complete silence on the subject.

Although Prime Video is silent, the creators and actors are not. Countdown showrunner Derek Haas, in an interview with Bleeding Cool, recommended that viewers encourage as many people as possible to watch the show if they want a season 2, for which he clearly has ideas.

Nothing new to share. I know there are a lot of fans over at Prime who really champion the show, so I'm hoping for great news but not sure when the timing will be. Tell everyone who has been holding out for binging, now's the time!

The creators are eager to make new episodes of Countdown, but what about the actors? During an interview with Variety, Jensen Ackles revealed that Mark Meachum has another case waiting for him, which was introduced in the season 1 finale cliffhanger. Unfortunately, like the others, although the actor hopes to continue Countdown, he has no idea what Prime Video will do with the TV series.

I think it was a smart writer choice to kind of wrap up the Season 1 storyline with three episodes to go. It gave Derek an opportunity to start building towards a next big case and a next big sendoff, and it obviously leaves Season 1 ending on a huge cliffhanger. I think it was designed to lead into Season 2, so fingers crossed Amazon is still liking what they’re seeing, and the audience participation and the critics talking about it give us enough firepower to continue that story and see where this goes. Obviously, it would suck if it just ends there!

The fate of Countdown, a TV series about a secret task force that investigated a suspicious murder in season 1, which led them to a sinister conspiracy, is still undecided.