An episode of the 90s hit show was banned from television for 3 years after it scarred an entire generation

There are few episodes of television series that have caused as much fear as episode 2 of season 4 of The X-Files, which is the only episode in the entire series with a TV-MA rating and the first to receive a viewer discretion warning for graphic content. This shows how serious the episode Home was, which was first aired on October 11, 1996.

After that day, it disappeared from television for a long time. It was banned because of the disturbing nature of the plot and the graphic scenes it contained. The X-Files episode didn’t return to television for three long years. It was not re-aired until Halloween 1999, which was supposed to be a special occasion to revisit the terrifying episode that scarred an entire generation.

Episode titled Home was so shocking that the first people to contact its writers, Glen Morgan and James Wong, were executives who expressed their concern (via The New York Times).

The people who responded first were the executives. I remember getting a call from a producer. He goes, “You guys are sick!” I thought, “What is he talking about?” I thought we had done more extreme stuff.

Viewers who have seen Home claim that it still haunts them in their nightmares and that they have never seen anything so terrifying, which is why they often skip this episode when they rewatch The X-Files. Its writers, Glen Morgan and James Wong, drew inspiration from the documentary Brother's Keeper and Charlie Chaplin's biography, which described his meeting with his family in the Welsh countryside, to paint a disturbingly realistic picture of human behavior.

The writers left the series after season 2 of The X-Files, only to return in season 4 with the most shocking episode, which pushed the boundaries of television and, above all, terrified audiences. This Monster-of-the-Week episode tells the story of agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully finding the remains of a murdered, deformed infant. This led them to the reclusive Peacock siblings, whom they had been warned about.

Home took viewers on a wild ride from which they didn’t return unchanged. It is therefore not surprising that Fox decided not to return to this episode for a long time after it aired.