How to complete Hostile Takeover and unlock Shoreline Hideout in PoE 2

Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict launched a few days ago, and as you’d expect with a free weekend for everyone to dive into the update, things were a bit chaotic at first. People ran into download issues, trouble connecting to instances, and even some confusion over converting Premium Stash Tabs to Merchant. But once the dust settled, players were happily exploring the new Act 4. So, let’s take a look at how to tackle the Hostile Takeover quest and unlock the Shoreline Hideout.

Guide to finishing Hostile Takeover and unlocking the Shoreline Hideout in PoE 2

In Path of Exile 2, the Hostile Takeover is a side quest introduced in Act 4 that enables the game's Auto-Trade system, allowing you to list items for sale even when offline. Here's how to complete it:

Progress through the main story until you arrive in Kingsmarch. Find Ange, she’s located near the well in Kingsmarch, close to Rog’s shop. Speaking with Ange will initiate the Hostile Takeover quest. Travel to Whakapanu Island and enter the Singing Caverns to defeat Diamora, Song of Death. After the victory, speak to Ange again. She will offer to teleport you to the Shoreline Hideout. Eliminate all enemies in the Shoreline Hideout. Invite Ange to your personal hideout to complete the quest.

Some players have reported bugs related to the Hostile Takeover quest, such as being unable to complete the quest or access sales earnings. One workaround involves switching to the Shoreline Hideout and ensuring the “Hide unavailable tabs” option is unticked in your stash.

