How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Smoothie is one of the new recipes in Grow a Garden. Let’s see how to make it.
If you were sad that you can’t cook more foods than 11 basic ones (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream) in Grow a Garden (Roblox), we have good news for you. Developers have added 4 more dishes, even before the official update release. Now, we can prepare Porridge Candy Apple, Sweet Tea, Spaghetti and Smoothie. Let’s focus on smoothie, as we have already covered the rest.
How to make Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Smoothie is a recipes added in the second week of Grow a Garden Cooking event. Let’s check out some of the recipes.
Keep in mind that some recipes may change, when the chef is craving for a particular food.
Transcendent Smoothie
Many recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our guide. Moreover, we have also prepared an article on Transcendent recipes.
- 1 Sugar Apple
- 3 Bone Blossom
- 1 Coconut
Or
- 1 Coconut
- 4 Bone Blossom
Or
- 5 Sugar Apple
Prismatic Smoothie
If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them here
- 4 Maple Apples
Or
- 1 Sugar Apple
- 1 Ember Lily
Other Smoothie recipes
Remember that some of the recipes may give a different result when the chef is craving different food than Smoothie.
- 2 Bone Blossom
- 1 Coconut
Or
- 5 Mango
Or
- 5 Apple
Or
- 2 Cranberry
Hopefully, now you will be ready for the upcoming weekend. Keep in mind that the guide will probably evolve in the future, so come back here when you have a chance to see changes. Good luck.