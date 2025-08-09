How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Smoothie is one of the new recipes in Grow a Garden. Let’s see how to make it.

Damian Gacek

How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG), image source: Image by ChatGPT.
How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG) Source: Image by ChatGPT.

If you were sad that you can’t cook more foods than 11 basic ones (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream) in Grow a Garden (Roblox), we have good news for you. Developers have added 4 more dishes, even before the official update release. Now, we can prepare Porridge Candy Apple, Sweet Tea, Spaghetti and Smoothie. Let’s focus on smoothie, as we have already covered the rest.

How to make Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Smoothie is a recipes added in the second week of Grow a Garden Cooking event. Let’s check out some of the recipes.

Keep in mind that some recipes may change, when the chef is craving for a particular food.

Transcendent Smoothie

Many recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our guide. Moreover, we have also prepared an article on Transcendent recipes.

  1. 1 Sugar Apple
  2. 3 Bone Blossom
  3. 1 Coconut

Or

  1. 1 Coconut
  2. 4 Bone Blossom

Or

  1. 5 Sugar Apple

Prismatic Smoothie

If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them here

  1. 4 Maple Apples

Or

  1. 1 Sugar Apple
  2. 1 Ember Lily

Other Smoothie recipes

Remember that some of the recipes may give a different result when the chef is craving different food than Smoothie.

  1. 2 Bone Blossom
  2. 1 Coconut

Or

  1. 5 Mango

Or

  1. 5 Apple

Or

  1. 2 Cranberry

Hopefully, now you will be ready for the upcoming weekend. Keep in mind that the guide will probably evolve in the future, so come back here when you have a chance to see changes. Good luck.

More:
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map