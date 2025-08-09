How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)

If you were sad that you can’t cook more foods than 11 basic ones (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream) in Grow a Garden (Roblox), we have good news for you. Developers have added 4 more dishes, even before the official update release. Now, we can prepare Porridge Candy Apple, Sweet Tea, Spaghetti and Smoothie. Let’s focus on smoothie, as we have already covered the rest.

How to make Smoothie in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Smoothie is a recipes added in the second week of Grow a Garden Cooking event. Let’s check out some of the recipes.

Keep in mind that some recipes may change, when the chef is craving for a particular food.

Transcendent Smoothie

Many recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our guide. Moreover, we have also prepared an article on Transcendent recipes.

1 Sugar Apple 3 Bone Blossom 1 Coconut

Or

1 Coconut 4 Bone Blossom

Or

5 Sugar Apple

Prismatic Smoothie

If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them here

4 Maple Apples

Or

1 Sugar Apple 1 Ember Lily

Other Smoothie recipes

Remember that some of the recipes may give a different result when the chef is craving different food than Smoothie.

2 Bone Blossom 1 Coconut

Or

5 Mango

Or

5 Apple

Or

2 Cranberry

Hopefully, now you will be ready for the upcoming weekend. Keep in mind that the guide will probably evolve in the future, so come back here when you have a chance to see changes. Good luck.