How to make Transcendent, Prismatic Candy Apple in Grow a Garden (GaG)
If you are here to learn the new recipe in Grow a Garden, you are in a good place. We will tell you how to make Candy Apple.
3
If you are here, you probably know that there is an ongoing Cooking event in Grow a Garden (Roblox). However, you might not know that before the official update, which is scheduled for later today, developers secretly added new recipes. That’s right, now we can cook not only 11 basic dishes (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream), we have 4 more to prepare. We have already written guides on Porridge, Sweet Tea, Spaghetti and Smoothie now it is time to face Candy Apple.
How to make Candy Apple in Grow a Garden (GaG)
Candy Apple is one of the new recipes in Grow a Garden. This guide presents some of the possible recipes to get this dish.
Keep in mind that some recipes give different outcome when the chef is craving for specific food.
Transcendent Candy Apple
Some recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.
For all transcendent recipes check out our guide here.
- 4 Sugar Apple
Or
- 1 Sugar Apple
- 1 Sugarglaze
- 3 Bone Blossom
Or
- 1 Sugar Apple
- 4 Bone Blossom
Prismatic Candy Apple
If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them too.
- 3 Sugar Apple
- 2 Kiwi
Other Candy Apple recipes
- 2 Sugar Apples
- 3 Bone Blossom
- 1 Banana
Or
- 2 Jalapeno
- 2 Sugar Apple
Of course, in this guide we present only some of the recipes. There are many more out there. So, we recommend to search for them on your own, as it is part of the fun, after all.