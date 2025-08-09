How to make Transcendent, Prismatic Candy Apple in Grow a Garden (GaG)

If you are here, you probably know that there is an ongoing Cooking event in Grow a Garden (Roblox). However, you might not know that before the official update, which is scheduled for later today, developers secretly added new recipes. That’s right, now we can cook not only 11 basic dishes (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream), we have 4 more to prepare. We have already written guides on Porridge, Sweet Tea, Spaghetti and Smoothie now it is time to face Candy Apple.

How to make Candy Apple in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Candy Apple is one of the new recipes in Grow a Garden. This guide presents some of the possible recipes to get this dish.

Keep in mind that some recipes give different outcome when the chef is craving for specific food.

Transcendent Candy Apple

Some recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

For all transcendent recipes check out our guide here.

4 Sugar Apple

Or

1 Sugar Apple 1 Sugarglaze 3 Bone Blossom

Or

1 Sugar Apple 4 Bone Blossom

Prismatic Candy Apple

If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them too.

3 Sugar Apple 2 Kiwi

Other Candy Apple recipes

2 Sugar Apples 3 Bone Blossom 1 Banana

Or

2 Jalapeno 2 Sugar Apple

Of course, in this guide we present only some of the recipes. There are many more out there. So, we recommend to search for them on your own, as it is part of the fun, after all.