Bill Gates already said 2 years ago that ChatGPT-5 wouldn't be a revolution. „We have reached a plateau”

The release of ChatGPT-5 was met with negative reception from the community. OpenAI announced a revolution that would leave previous and competitive models far behind. Reality turned out to be different and it seems that it was predicted much earlier. One of the people who was skeptical about drastic changes in models was Bill Gates (via Windows Central).

Bill Gates believed that AI is reaching its limits

In October 2023, Bill Gates gave an interview to Handelsblatt. During the conversation, he stated that "we have reached a plateau" of AI development, and the successor to ChatGPT-4 will not be significantly better than its predecessor. The leap from ChatGPT-2 to ChatGPT-4 is no longer possible. According to Gates, appropriate research methods are needed for further progress, which will allow us to better understand how AI works.

Now this opinion seems to be shared by industry media, and, for example, MIT Technology Review points out that although there is an improvement compared to previous models, it is more refined than revolutionary, contrary to what Sam Altman had predicted. However, we could have seen this coming, as there were reports of tech companies facing issues as early as 2024.

The troubles concerned the construction of more advanced models of artificial intelligence, as reported by Bloomberg in November 2024. According to the information provided, the model didn't meet OpenAI's expectations during tests answering questions about coding, for which it had not been previously trained. Similar problems were also said to concern models from Google (Gemini AI) and Anthropic (Claude AI).

For now, it seems that Bill Gates' words are proving true in practice. Corporations are struggling to achieve the satisfying results that would confirm the promises of the AI revolution. Despite grand declarations about the impending AGI, the slowing progress seems to push back the vision of truly conscious artificial intelligence in time.