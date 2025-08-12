First the boss quits, and now this. Blizzard is changing the way it interacts with Diablo 4 players

Blizzard Entertainment will drop the Campfire Chat before the Diablo 4 Season 10 tests.

As Adam "PezRadar" Fletcher mentioned in a post on the studio's official forum, the developer has decided to cancel the next Campfire edition. The team is working on changing the format of their live streams for the start of the 10th season of the game (via Wowhead). Until then, players can only rely on posts on the official Blizzard blog with news about the Public Test Realm (PTR).

In a normal situation, this announcement would probably just disappoint the players a little. Some players even suggest that, after the last two almost identical seasonal Chats, changing the formula is a good move on Blizzard's part.

However, fans are somewhat concerned about this information. The recent seasons of D4 didn't live up to expectations. Despite many improvements (and huge DLC), not many players feel like Blizzard "saved" Diablo IV after its disappointing first year.

First of all, the announcement about canceling the next Campfire unfortunately coincided with Rod Fergusson's departure, who has been in charge of the series so far. It's not like players are mourning his departure from Blizzard, but fans are worried about what it means for Diablo 4. Some of them were wondering if this means the game is being put on hold.

The mood of the fans is not improved by the fact that the current roadmap of Diablo 4 (from April) doesn't cover anything beyond the current year (at least when we talk about specific promises). The creators did promise to expand those plans, but recent events don't really give Sanctuary fans much hope.