Nintendo may unexpectedly beat Sony. State of Play is not to be the only game show awaiting players in February

There may be another show before the alleged State of Play. If the Nintendo Direct were to take place on the suggested date, Sony would be preempted by Nintendo.
January 30
NateTheHate2 reportedly obtained information that the alleged Nintendo Direct showcase will be dedicated to third-party games. This might mean we'll finally get more information about The Duskbloods, the next title from FromSoftware.
January 26
In terms of game showcases, January was marked by Microsoft's Developer Direct. However, it seems that Sony and Nintendo don't want to fall behind and are preparing their own presentations.
It wasn't a huge surprise that the PlayStation folks decided to make this move, and well-known industry insider NateTheHate2 pretty much confirmed the rumors. From his sources (see video below), we also learn about the alleged Nintendo showcase, supposedly planned for February, similar to Sony's. However, NateTheHate2 provided a specific date.
We are allegedly to expect the Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, February 5. Since it's the start of the month, it seems unlikely that Sony would have managed to set up their show before Nintendo does.
NateTheHate noted that he hasn't confirmed this information 100% yet and doesn't know what type of Nintendo Direct we can expect or which games will be showcased.
I hope it will be a general event, which will allow Nintendo to start the year with a bang by providing a detailed overview of some new first-party games from their own studios set to release in 2026, and informing us about what is planned for the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. However, it could just as easily be a showcase of third-party games.
Interestingly, NateTheHate2 dropped his content about Nintendo and the games coming to the Switch 2 right after the Japanese company announced the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct. It's basically a Nintendo Direct, but focused only on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. It will take place on January 29th (Thursday) at 6:00 am PT.
No offense to that production, but let's hope the insider's sources were talking about a bigger reveal that could shake up the industry from its New Year slump, because Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream probably won't do the trick. Nevertheless, I advise taking the above revelations with a grain of salt, while waiting for an official statement.
Author: Hubert Sledziewski
Has been writing professionally since 2016. He joined Gamepressure.com five years later - although he has known the service since he had access to the internet - to combine his love for words and games. Deals mainly with news and journalism. A sociologist by education, a gamer by passion. He started his gaming adventure at the age of four - with a Pegasus. Currently, prefers PC and demanding RPGs, but does not shy away from consoles or other genres. When he's not playing or writing, he enjoys reading, watching series (less often movies) and Premier League matches, listening to heavy music, and also walking the dog. Almost uncritically loves the work of Stephen King. Does not abandon plans to follow in his footsteps. However, he keeps his first "literary achievements" locked away deep in a drawer.
