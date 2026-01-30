Nintendo may unexpectedly beat Sony. State of Play is not to be the only game show awaiting players in February

NateTheHate2 reportedly obtained information that the alleged Nintendo Direct showcase will be dedicated to third-party games. This might mean we'll finally get more information about The Duskbloods, the next title from FromSoftware.

In terms of game showcases, January was marked by Microsoft's Developer Direct. However, it seems that Sony and Nintendo don't want to fall behind and are preparing their own presentations.

Nintendo Direct might take place in February

It wasn't a huge surprise that the PlayStation folks decided to make this move, and well-known industry insider NateTheHate2 pretty much confirmed the rumors. From his sources (see video below), we also learn about the alleged Nintendo showcase, supposedly planned for February, similar to Sony's. However, NateTheHate2 provided a specific date.

We are allegedly to expect the Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, February 5. Since it's the start of the month, it seems unlikely that Sony would have managed to set up their show before Nintendo does.

NateTheHate noted that he hasn't confirmed this information 100% yet and doesn't know what type of Nintendo Direct we can expect or which games will be showcased.

I hope it will be a general event, which will allow Nintendo to start the year with a bang by providing a detailed overview of some new first-party games from their own studios set to release in 2026, and informing us about what is planned for the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. However, it could just as easily be a showcase of third-party games.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct in just 3 days

Interestingly, NateTheHate2 dropped his content about Nintendo and the games coming to the Switch 2 right after the Japanese company announced the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct. It's basically a Nintendo Direct, but focused only on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. It will take place on January 29th (Thursday) at 6:00 am PT.

No offense to that production, but let's hope the insider's sources were talking about a bigger reveal that could shake up the industry from its New Year slump, because Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream probably won't do the trick. Nevertheless, I advise taking the above revelations with a grain of salt, while waiting for an official statement.