Wondering about “Beetroot red soup” in Cookie Jam? Let’s find the answer

Beetroot is a fascinating vegetable, as it is very versatile (can be eaten in various forms) and healthy. It is very characteristic due to its red color. The bad thing about it is that stains from beetroot can be difficult to clean. However, this plant is worth the risk, as you can prepare many tasty dishes thanks to it. One of them is soup.

“Beetroot red soup” in Cookie Jam

Beetroot is a fascinating vegetable, as it is very versatile (can be eaten in various forms) and healthy. It is very characteristic due to its red color. The bad thing about it is that stains from beetroot can be difficult to clean. However, this plant is worth the risk, as you can prepare many tasty dishes thanks to it. One of them is soup. Would you like to learn its name?

Beetroot red soup – Borscht.

The word Borscht does not only describe the soup made from beetroot. There are various dishes which can be called “borscht.” However, the red one is probably the best known worldwide. Borsch is quite common in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. The variant with beetroots comes from Ukraine. However, it is also popular in other countries. For example, for many families in Poland it is a traditional dish during Christmas Eve supper. Polish often eat it with “uszka” (small dumplings). It is a very tasty dish, I recommend trying it when you have a chance.

