Cyberpunk 2 gets support from Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag co-creator. CD Projekt Red secured another big transfer

The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have hired another developer. This time, the former head of BioShock 4's narrative has joined the CD Projekt Red team.
Less than two weeks ago, CD Projekt Red hired a former Warhorse Studios employee who will now be responsible for quests in The Witcher 4. Jess Scott from Insomniac Games also joined the Polish team as an engineer for Cyberpunk 2. Looks like Liz Albl, who was leading the narrative for BioShock 4, has also joined CD Projekt Red, working on the next adventures in Night City.
As we learn from Albl's LinkedIn account, she has been working as a senior writer for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel since this month. Besides working on BioShock, she also wrote dialogues for games like Ghost of Tsushima, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed: Rogue, Far Cry 4, and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.
Albl left Cloud Chamber, the studio developing the next instalment of BioShock, in August 2025. That lines up with the month when the company had a bunch of layoffs. However, it should be noted that the state of the title at that time was reportedly not meeting the producers' expectations, especially in terms of narrative.
The Polish studio is still looking for employees. In their North American branch, there are eight job openings, including positions like heads of motion capture, technical animation, and engine programming.
Author: Maciej Gaffke
At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.
