Keanu Reeves is ready for Cyberpunk 2. If Johnny Silverhand returns, he would too

The plot of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2 still remains a mystery. CD Projekt RED keeps its cards very close to their chest, and the only thing gamers can be sure of is a varied scenery - this time, in addition to Night City, we will end up in a completely new city.

The return of Johnny Silverhand, one of the most beloved characters from the first game, also remains a big unknown. However, if the legendary rockman and terrorist reappears in the game, Keanu Reeves will once again take on his role. The Hollywood star admitted outright that he would not reject such a proposal.

Absolutely. I’d love to play Johnny Silverhand again - Reeves revealed in an interview with IGN during the promotion of his latest film Good Fortune.

The final decision, however, belongs to CD Projekt RED - everything depends on the scriptwriters and whether Johnny will find a place for himself in the sequel's story.

It's worth remembering that fans' love for Reeves in the context of Cyberpunk began even before the game's premiere. During the E3 2019, the actor made gaming history with the viral moment "You're breathtaking!". When one of the fans shouted at him "you're breathtaking!", Reeves quickly retorted: "You're breathtaking... you're all breathtaking!". From that moment, the meme with the quote went viral on the Internet and permanently entered pop culture.

Even though work on Cyberpunk 2 is in full swing, we will have to wait a bit longer for confirmation of the details regarding the plot.